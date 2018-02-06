Aladwa to sue police over link to Kalonzo home attack

| Published Tue, February 6th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 5th 2018 at 22:40 GMT +3

A flight to Mombasa may have saved Makadara MP George Aladwa from being charged with the attack on Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s home.

Mr Aladwa (right) was picked up from his home on Saturday by heavily armed policemen and driven to various police stations before being released on a free bond. Police initially linked him to a grenade attack on Wiper leader Kalonzo’s Karen home last Wednesday.

A police spokesman also told journalists that Aladwa was being questioned over Thursday’s protests in Kibera.

However, police were said to have dropped the link to the attack after they established that the MP was in Mombasa for a parliamentary meeting. He was then released on free bond and charged with attending an illegal assembly and witnessing the taking of an illegal oath.

Aladwa said he planned to sue the police for linking him to the attack on Kalonzo’s home. “I have instructed my lawyer to commence a suit against the police spokesman,” he said.