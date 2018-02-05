Man accused of threatening to end Tuju’s life charged

| Published Mon, February 5th 2018 at 15:11, Updated February 5th 2018 at 15:25 GMT +3

Richard Aketch Njer at Nakuru law courts. He was accused of sending Threatening text message to Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju on February 1, 2018. [Photo by Kipsang Joseph/Standard]

A middle-aged man was today charged in a Nakuru court with threatening Jubilee Secretary General and Cabinet nominee Raphael Tuju.

Richard Aketch Njer allegedly on February 1, 2018 at Kisumu Township within Kisumu without lawful excuse sent a threatening text message to Tuju warning him not to set his foot in his village.

“Do not set foot in your motherland, you should come with additional coffin,” read the short message as stated in the charge sheet.

Appearing before Principal Magistrate Liz Gicheha, Aketch denied the charges.

The prosecution in an application asked the court to suspend bond terms as police officers are yet to finalize their investigations.

The investigating officer according to the prosecution have not recorded statements for all witnesses and are yet to conduct forensic investigation on gadgets used in sending the messages.

Lawyer Steve Kabita representing Aketch opposed the application to defer bond.

Kabita informed the court that his client had a right to bond. He further added that Aketch has undergone lots of frustrations since his arrest on Friday. He said the man has been denied access to basic rights.

Aketch who had a chance to address the court said none of his family members is aware of his whereabouts.

“For the sake of justice and humanity grant bond and bail to him that he may access basic services, this not a capital offence and he can be ordered to report to police if need be,” said Kabita.

The lawyer informed the court that his client was willing to cooperate with police officers and had no intention of leaving the country, as if to make the court believe him he asked the court to order him surrender his passport in court.

The charges against his client he said is political and Tuju is using his position to sub-verge justice. He said Tuju should be arraigned in court and face similar charges.

“The court has heard from the horse’s mouth. Getting him back to police the court will be casting a death sentence on him. He has been in the care of the angels since he was abandoned by the constitution,” said the lawyer.

The lawyer’s sentiments saw Nakuru Director of Criminal Investigation Jeremiah Musyoki summoned in court to explain why the suspect was treated in such an inhumane manner.