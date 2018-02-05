Why non diplomatic and diplomatic career officers will undergo training

| Published Mon, February 5th 2018 at 14:28, Updated February 5th 2018 at 14:35 GMT +3

Used to buffets where they carry plates and serve themselves as per their capacity, newly appointed diplomats will have learn the art of formal dining before leaving the country for their new stations.

The seven nominated ambassadors who are non-diplomatic career must learn that all food is to be served from the kitchen and are not required to pass dishes or handle serving platters during the formal diners.

They include former Cabinet Secretaries Dan Kazungu (Tanzania) replacing Ambassador Chirau Mwakwere who resigned to venture into politics, Kiema Kilonzo to Uganda to replace Maj-Gen (Rtd) Kanga, Hassan Wario (Austria) is set to take over from Michael Oyugi, Willy Bett who is the nominee for High Commission in India is to take over from Florence Weche, Judy Wakhungu (France) to replace Salma Ahmed, Phylis Kandie (Belgium and European Union)to replace Johnson Weru, Sicily Kariuki (Kenya UN representative to Geneva), Jacob Kaimenyi (UNESCO in Paris), Lazarus Amayo who has been Kenya's envoy to the UK was nominated to the Permanent Mission of the UN in New York.

Wario, Kazungu, Kilonzo and Kaimenyi will have to add onto their wardrobes evening attires like tuxedos plus white ties for the formal dining.

It will also be a hard task for those who have been outspoken, since in the diplomatic world, one has minimize what comes from his/her mouth in a bid to avoid being misunderstood. They will have to master using expressions such as "Mmmm…….oh…really?

They will also be trained at the Foreign Service Academy on which side their spouses should sit in the car or functions and walk.

"The three months training is very intensive and it entails things like etiquette and protocol in diplomatic service, rules and regulations for international relations and how to communicate. Some of them come from a political culture and we have to assist them adjust to this new role," said Ambassador Solomon Nabukwesi who heads the academy in Nairobi.

He said they will have technical people from the Foreign Affairs Ministry and attaches to assist them with the technical issues at the embassies.

The academy teaches them what to expect in the countries they are going to serve, sell Kenya, protect Kenyan investments and look after the welfare of Kenyans living in those countries.

President Uhuru Kenyatta who was sworn into office for his last term in November last year will have to nominate more than 40 other diplomats or retain those already serving in the country's missions abroad as he restructures his government.

Non-career diplomats like Okanga will have to go home now that the four year tour period has come to an end, while any career diplomat serving such as Weru, Oyugi and Weche will have to return to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for re-deployment.

Sources told the Sunday Standard that most of the diplomats were appointed between 2012 and 2013 and are to be replaced since their tours have ended.