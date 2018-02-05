Police to undergo mandatory upgrading courses before promotion

| Published Mon, February 5th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 4th 2018 at 18:52 GMT +3

All police officers will have to take special courses before they are promoted.

According to a report by the National Police Service Commission titled 'Career Progression Guidelines for National Police Service Personnel', the officers will have to choose from 100 listed courses tailored for various ranks and specialised units in the service.

The service has also directed officers with university degrees to submit them to Police Headquarters to be considered for promotion.

In the report presented on Friday, the commission is seeking to end the trend of haphazard promotions by providing a well-defined career progression structure that will attract, motivate and facilitate retention competent personnel.

The new structure provides a clearly defined job description and specifications with delineation of duties and responsibilities at all levels.

Under the new guidelines, a police officer must have served for at least three years in one rank before promotion to the next.

And as part of efforts to streamline career progression in the service, all police constables with university degrees have been directed to submit their details to the office of the Deputy Inspector General of Police by February 8 for action.

The commission has further developed 19 sub-schemes of service that will guide the career progression of technical personnel who wish to join the police service in specialised fields such as clinical officers, nurses, medical engineers, radiographers, occupational health officers, medical officers, dentists and veterinarians.

Other specialised fields include legal services, civil, electrical, electronics, mechanical and telecommunications engineering, aircraft maintenance and flying.

