| Published Mon, February 5th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 4th 2018 at 18:46 GMT +3

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has directed police officers to start working under county commissioners.

Dr Matiang'i said this was a new way of operation the Government had adopted to curb crime.

“Remind the officers of the new Government’s way of operation where county commissioners are the co-ordinators of all national government activities in the counties. There is no need for a police officer to start saying I have to consult my boss on this and that,” said the CS.

He told police commanders to direct their juniors to work closely with the national government officer in the area of public safety and in particular fighting criminal activities such as illicit brews, illegal gambling machines, muggings and land grabbing.

Under the Constitution, police report to the Inspector General of police.

This was part of reforms undertaken to ensure police independence in their operations and investigations.

Matiang'i made the remarks when he addressed senior police officers in Nairobi last week.

He said the country was still grappling with serious insecurity despite spending billions modernising police programmes.

He cited terrorism, human trafficking, cattle rustling and cybercrimes as some of the challenges facing the country.

"It is disheartening that five decades after independence, the police service has not even managed to contain the issue of cattle rustling," he said.

The CS said the service must adopt a robust way of dealing with these challenges.

HUMAN TRAFFICKING

He said some security agents were complicit in crime in the country and cited human trafficking.

"When aliens are trafficked from Moyale to Namanga using routes with roadblocks, how can we explain this?" he posed.

Matiangi also asked police to start a crackdown on cybercrimes, saying "the extortion network" is destroying the society.

"I understand we are policing in a difficult environment where cybercrime levels are rapidly rising but we have no reason not to confront this because if we don't, we are going to destroy the society,” he said.

The CS further directed police to ruthlessly crackdown on illicit brews, gambling machines, mugging and land grabbing.

"I want you to move everywhere and collect all these gambling machines. Be ruthless and firm and do not be intimidated by anybody," he said