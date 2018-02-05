Sifuna: NRM’s Miguna suffers asthma attack

| Published Mon, February 5th 2018 at 00:15, Updated February 5th 2018 at 00:13 GMT +3

A National Super Alliance (NASA) politician has claimed that Miguna Miguna has suffered an asthma attack.

According to lawyer Edwin Sifuna, the National Resistance Movement (NRM), self-proclaimed general, suffered the attack at Lari police station where he is still in custody.

Mr Sifuna indicated on Sunday that an OCS at the station denied him access to attend to Miguna.

“It’s true. We recieved info that Miguna has suffered an Asthma attack. I have with me an inhaler but the OCS has become hostile. He won’t let me see my client to give him the medication,” said Sifuna.

Makadara Member of Parliament (MP) George Aladwa was on Saturday arrested from his Buruburu home and taken to Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters in Kiambu.

The former Nairobi Mayor was a key player in the swearing-in of Raila.

Recently, a team of detectives had been set up at the DCI headquarters to investigate alleged illegal activities that took place during the now controversial oath ceremony.

Police arrested the vocal lawyer (Miguna) at his Runda home, Nairobi over Tuesday’s ‘swearing-in’ of Raila Odinga as people’s president.

The Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti said that the vocal lawyer was apprehended for administering an illegal oath and being a member of NRM, a movement that has since been outlawed by the Government.

“Miguna publicly declared that he is the general of NRM, which is already declared a proscribed group. By the time he declared publicly, there was a gazette notice by the minister. How can we let it go? We are law enforcers,” said Kinoti.

Miguna had on Thursday dared Interior CS Fred Matiang'i to arrest him for administering the oath to Opposition leader, Raila.

"Matiang'i if you are looking for me, I am ready and I have been ready since I was a teenager," he said.

He further directed NASA supporters to remove all of President Uhuru Kenyatta's portraits from their business premises.

"We are ordering NRM soldiers to take down Uhuru portraits from all homes, businesses and every premise they occupy," Miguna said.

The outspoken politician said the coalition will in due course produce legitimate portraits of "President Raila Odinga".

"We will distribute the portraits ourselves. We are going to do it in an organised and fashioned way," he said.

Raila was ‘sworn-in’ at the Uhuru Park grounds on January 30.

Holding a green Bible to his right arm and sandwiched by his former aide Miguna and Siaya Senator James Orengo, Raila recited his ‘oath of office’ before thousands of NASA supporters that thronged the recreational park.

“I Raila Amolo Odinga in full realisation of the high calling to assume the office of the people’s president of the Republic of Kenya, do swear that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to the people and the Republic of Kenya; that I will preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of Kenya, as by law established, and all other laws of the Republic as adopted by the people of Kenya; that I will protect and uphold sovereignty, integrity and dignity of the people of Kenya. So help me God.” he carefully said.

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, however, did not attend the inauguration.

Speaking shortly after taking ‘oath’, Raila said the event marks the end of electoral injustice in Kenya, adding that Kalonzo would be ‘sworn-in’ at a later date.

Other NASA principals Moses Wetang’ula and Musalia Mudavadi were also missing as Raila ‘took oath’.

