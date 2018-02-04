Nasa vows to protest the provocation by police on its leaders

| Published Sun, February 4th 2018 at 17:01, Updated February 4th 2018 at 17:39 GMT +3

Crowds at the Baba Dogo grounds awaiting Opposition leader Raila Odinga. [Photo: Courtesy]

On Tuesday, the opposition National Super Alliance led by it's leader Raila Odinga will march to the Central Police Station in Nairobi to record a statement on the mishandling and harassment of some of its foot soldiers.

Since the controversial inauguration of Raila as the ‘people’s president’ held at Uhuru Park last week, police have been high on toes on Nasa’s affiliated leaders arresting them in their homes.

ALSO READ: Police crackdown on NASA leaders continues

Nasa supporters at Baba Dogo rally on Sunday, Feb 4 2018. [Photo: Courtesy]

Speaking at Nasa’s first rally since Raila’s oathing, Siaya Senator James Orengo said that by arresting some of its leaders, the state has declared war and they will not relent until justice is achieved, adding that he will personally represent the coalition as its lawyer on Tuesday.

All this comes at a time when National Resistance Movement (NRM) self-proclaimed General Miguna Miguna is allegedly being detained at Lari Police Station for what is termed as his role in the swearing-in of Raila Odinga.

Miguna Miguna was arrested and re-arrested on Friday even after the High Court ordered for his immediate release on a Sh50, 000 cash bail until the case was heard and determined.

His lawyer Edwin Sifuna has since confirmed through his twitter page that Miguna fell sick on Sunday when he suffered an asthma attack but was denied access to give him his medication.

His becomes the fourth arrest to be made recently amid an ongoing crackdown on opposition leaders.

Ruaraka MP TJ Kajwang and Makadara MP George Aladwa also faced similar arrests last week and were processed at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters in Kiambu for their role in the controversial swearing-in of Raila.

The Nasa leaders also reiterated that they will continue boycotting Safaricom, Bidco and Brookside products, in an effort to achieve economic liberation in the country.

Nasa leader Raila Odinga and his co-principals were consequently missing from today’s rally held at Baba Dogo grounds in Ruaraka, much to the disappointment of their supporters as they were expected to address vital issues in the coalition.

ALSO READ: Raila’s oath risks ruining his legacy