Tale of horror: Five college students in hospital after night of gang-rape terror

The hostel, which they had rented outside their college, is about 100 metres from an Administration Police camp. [Courtesy]

Five students from a college in Embu County are recuperating at Embu Level Five Teaching and Referral Hospital after they were raped and their property stolen by a gang on Thursday night.

The gangsters said to number about 10, broke into Castle Hostels in Bondeni Estate, Embu town where girls from Embu College were sleeping and demanded they open doors or they will set them on fire.

Threatened to set them on fire

A terrified student recounted how the assailants armed with machetes, terrorised them for hours.

“The gang inflicted injuries on the victims who did not heed their commands,” said the student, adding that the thugs stole money, laptops and gas cylinders before walking away.

Their distress screams went unanswered until hours later when one of the girls called a warder from Embu GK Prison, about three kilometres away, and help came when the gang had left. “The students are traumatised and they are being treated for various injuries,” said a nurse attending to the girls at the hospital.

On Friday, senior police officers visited the hostels and launched investigations.

Embu County Commissioner Esther Maina condemned the incident and expressed dismay that such a vile incident could take place just metres away from a police post.

A student said they had raised concern following a rise in insecurity near the college, saying many female students had been targeted for robbery and sexual attacks.

Leaders in the area have condemned the attack and called for speedy investigations.