Miguna Miguna released on Sh50,000 cash bail

Fri, February 2nd 2018 at 16:46

National Resistant Movement (NRM) General Miguna Miguna address a press conferences at Okoa Kenya offices in Lavington on 1st February 2018. [Edward Kiplimo,Standard]

High Court Judge has ordered a release of National Resistance Movement (NRM) General Miguna Miguna on Sh50,000 cash bail until the case filed in court is heard and determined.

Justice James Wakiaga at the same time directed Miguna to appear in person on Monday next week and to serve the Inspector General of police personally.

“It is already 3PM and there is no possibility of him being brought to court before the end of the day he be released on cash bail,” said Wakiaga

Miguna through lawyer Nelson Havi and John Khaminwa told Wakiaga that his home in Runda was bombed by state agents and its occupants subjected to torture and physical abuse.

Khaminwa further told the court that Miguna's property was being vandalized. "It is therefore evident that the paramount intention of the respondent is not to vindicate or uphold the law but to unlawfully administer extra judicial justice against the applicant,” said Havi.

Khaminwa further argued that his client fears for his life and is apprehensive that he will be tortured and abused in the hands of the police following a similar experience by Ruaraka MP TJ Kajwang'.

Miguna had wanted the Director of Criminal Investigators or OCPD under whose command he is being held be compelled to produce him in a court of law.

He also wants Kenya police compelled to inform the applicant the reason for the arrest in the presence of his advocates and promptly arraign him before a court of law within Nairobi County. He also said the powers of arrest by police are being abused and misused to harass and intimidate him.

Miguna has sued DPP and Inspector General of police.

