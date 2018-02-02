Ruto terms Odinga 'swearing in' as comedy and drama

| Published Fri, February 2nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 1st 2018 at 22:33 GMT +3

Deputy President William Ruto addressing residents of Gatanga when he launched Kiunyu Gatanga road on Feb 1 2018. [Photo by Boniface Gikandi/Standard]

Deputy President William Ruto yesterday dismissed Tuesday's ‘swearing-in’ of National Super Alliance (NASA) leader Raila Odinga as the ‘people’s president’.

Ruto termed the fete as comedy and drama in Gatukuyu village, Gatundu North, where he unveiled the construction of the 30km Gatukuyu-Mataara road set to cost Sh1.5 billion.

Speaking for the first time since Mr Odinga took ‘oath’, Ruto warned the Opposition that the Government would not allow them to plunge the country back to electioneering mode.

Raila on Tuesday took 'oath' to be the 'peoples president' in a ceremony held at Uhuru Park in Nairobi.

The event was snubbed by his co-principals - Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya chief Moses Wetang'ula

The deputy president said the country was done with elections, having gone through two presidential polls last year where the people elected their leaders.

“I want to promise you that we will not allow politics to dominate the country again because we already did away with elections in 2017. Those other things that you are hearing are nothing but comedy and drama,” said Ruto.

He said those who wished to continue with what he termed as endless politics were on their own.

“Those hell-bent on continuing creating drama should know that they are on their own. Those who want to do politics should wait for the opportune time.

"Even the Bible says there is time for everything and this is time to work for the Kenyan people. When time to do politics will come, we will do it and we are experts in it,” he said.

Transport and Infrastructure Cabinet Secretary James Macharia said the Gatukuyu-Mataara road would be completed in 24 months.

Ruto further said the State had allocated Sh17 billion to build the Ruiru two Dam expected to benefit 400,000 residents and provide water for irrigation.

“As part of our efforts to ensuring food security in our country, we have embarked on the construction of dams,” said Mr Ruto.

Unparalleled development

Other Jubilee leaders accompanying the DP in Gatundu North also dismissed the swearing-in.

They included MPs Moses Kuria (Gatundu South), Jude Jomo (Kiambu Town), Jonah Mburu (Lari), Kimani Ichungwa (Kikuyu), Wanjiku Kibe (Gatundu North), Patrick Wainaina (Thika Town), Irungu Kangata (Muranga), Alice Wahome (Kandara), Joseph Nduati (Gatanga), deputy governor James Nyoro and Kiambu County Assembly deputy speaker Stephen Ndichu.

Speaking in Gatanga where he had also toured yesterday, Ruto dismissed NASA leadership as a failed project.

The deputy president was launching the construction of the Kiunyu-Gatanga road.

He said Kenyans have understood the Jubilee Party agenda.

Senate Chief Whip Kithure Kindiki said what was witnessed on Tuesday was a testimony the Opposition had lost track.