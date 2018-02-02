Raila insists on being called 'President' at requiem mass

| Published Fri, February 2nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 1st 2018 at 22:15 GMT +3

Yvonne Wamalwas sister Jacqueleen Nangami (left) her Mother Domitila Nafula (centre) and her sister Stephanie Mwiti during Yvonne Wamalwa requiem mass at Consolata shrines in Nairobi county on Feb 1 2018. [Photo/Standard]

National Super Alliance (NASA) leader Raila Odinga yesterday lightened the mood at the requiem mass of the widow of former vice president Kijana Wamalwa when he insisted on being addressed as ‘his excellency’.

Raila was among hundreds of mourners at Consolata Shrine in Westlands, Nairobi, for the service of Yvonne Wamalwa, who died last week.

The Opposition leader, who arrived as family and friends were paying tribute to the diplomat, sought to correct outgoing Water Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, who introduced him as “former prime minister”.

“I am here to mourn my great friend Yvonne, whose husband was also my great friend. But Eugene forgot to say something. He forgot to address me as ‘His Excellency’,” said Raila.

“I do not know whether it was deliberate or by omission but I do not understand why he called other people ‘His Excellency’ and doesn’t think the ‘people’s president’ should be referred to in the same way,” Raila said to applause.

After eulogising Yvonne as a humble, generous and dedicated public servant, Raila for a third time made reference to his new position.

“I do not want to speak much since I have not made my official address as the ‘people’s president’,” he said as he concluded his address before leaving the venue.

This was his first public address since Tuesday, when he controversially took an oath as the ‘people’s president’.

NASA and Jubilee Party leaders as well as former top Government officials remembered Yvonne’s life and times.

Jacqueleen Nangami and Benard Baraza, both Yvonne’s siblings, eulogised her as a go-getter and a kind person who served Kenyans without discrimination.

“She was the best sister anyone could have. She left a mark in the lives of everyone she interacted with. Our sister was a selfless person who sacrificed so much for the well-being of others,” said Ms Nangami.

CS Wamalwa said: “Yvonne was a like mother to us. She was not afraid to love my big brother Michael at a time when he was taking care of so many orphans left by our father. She loved God, her country and her family.”

Foreign Affairs CS Amina Mohamed represented the Government while Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka spoke for legislators.

Distinguished diplomat

Amina described Yvonne as a distinguished diplomat who had superb negotiating skills. She said her abilities came to the fore during the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development and the Tokyo International Conference on African Development in Nairobi.

“During these conferences, she demonstrated the unique gifts of creative thinking and the tenacious patience required for successful negotiations. Her selfless drive and warm persona greatly contributed to the success of these major events,” she said.

Several former and current legislators were present, including ex-ministers Musikari Kombo, Chris Okemo, Mutahi Kagwe and Noah Wekesa. Former Othaya MP Mary Wambui was also present.

Senators Amos Wako (Busia) and Michael Mbito (Trans Nzoia), and MPs Caleb Amisi (Saboti), Ferdinand Wanyonyi (Kwanza) and Mwambu Mabonga (Bumula) also attended the mass.