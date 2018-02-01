Salgaa accident leaves passengers injured (Photos)

| Published Thu, February 1st 2018 at 17:56, Updated February 1st 2018 at 19:47 GMT +3

An accident involving a bus and a private vehicle has happened on the Salgaa road stretch. Fortunately, there were no fatalities.

On the afternoon of Thursday 1 February, a saloon car rammed into an oncoming Modern Western Coach bus, leaving few people injured.

ALSO READ: Family of five killed in road accident buried

Curious passersby view the mangled wreckage that left a few passengers injured. [Photo: Courtesy]

The Standard Digital team has confirmed that no one died.

A few of the occupants, however, have sustained slight injuries and have been rushed to a hospital for further treatment.

A few of the occupants, however, have sustained slight injuries. [Photo: Courtesy]

The accident occurred around 4.30 P.M

The Salgaa stretch along the Nakuru – Eldoret highway is notorious for tragic road accidents. The last one claimed 30 lives on New Year's eve.

On 19th December 2017, Transport and Infrastructure Cabinet Secretary James Macharia ordered NTSA to revoke licences of drivers found flouting traffic laws in a move aimed at limiting the rising number of road accidents.

Both the Transport CS and Interior CS Fred Matiang’i attributed the road accidents to careless and drunk driving by Kenyan drivers.