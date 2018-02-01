High Court suspends order to shut down TV stations Next Story
Parents take police to task over son's death Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Kenya

Government revokes firearm license of Dagoretti MP Simba Arati

By Mercy Asamba | Published Thu, February 1st 2018 at 13:14, Updated February 1st 2018 at 13:26 GMT +3
Dagoretti North Member of Parliament Simba Arati

The Government has revoked firearm license of Dagoretti North Member of Parliament Simba Arati that was issued on November 12, 2015.

The Firearms Licensing Board ordered the MP to surrender the firearm alongside with the certificate to the board latest by February 1.

ALSO READ: NRM labelled criminal gang

The Constitution allows all civilians who apply to be issued with firearms must be sufficiently trained in the use of small arms, have a certificate of clearance from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, and must be at least 21 years of age.

In a letter to the legislator, the Board said that it will do the same for members of National Resistance Movement (NRM) following the gazette notice by Interior Ministry that outlawed the movement on Tuesday.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i said NRM is an organised criminal group as per the Prevention of Organised Crimes Act, 2010.

This was after the National Super Alliance (NASA) conducted the ‘swearing-in’ of Raila Odinga on Tuesday at Uhuru Park Grounds in Nairobi, a move that Matiang’i termed as well-choreographed attempt to overthrow a legally constituted Government of Kenya.

The CS revealed the Government had commenced full investigations around the purported swearing in of Raila Odinga which will extend to conspirators and facilitators and upon completion appropriate legal action will be taken in accordance with the law.

According to the Constitution of Kenya, a firearm certificate may be revoked if the licensing officer is satisfied that the holder is prohibited by or under this Act from possessing a firearm to which the firearm certificate relates, or is of intemperate habits or unsound mind, or is otherwise unfit to be entrusted with a firearm; or if the holder fails to comply with a notice requiring him to deliver up the firearm certificate.

In a letter to MP Arati, the board cited that he was unfit to be entrusted with firearms.

ALSO READ: Raila: We have arrived in Canaan

RELATED TOPICS:
Simba Arati
Firearms Licensing Board
nrm

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Matiang’i outlaws NRM

Matiang’i outlaws NRM

Raila: Our demands to Uhuru, Ruto

Raila: Our demands to Uhuru, Ruto

NASA MP revolts against Raila over swearing-in

NASA MP revolts against Raila over swearing-in

Uhuru hints at crackdown on secession call leaders

Uhuru hints at crackdown on secession call leaders

Watch Live TV




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited