Government revokes firearm license of Dagoretti MP Simba Arati

| Published Thu, February 1st 2018 at 13:14, Updated February 1st 2018 at 13:26 GMT +3

Dagoretti North Member of Parliament Simba Arati

The Government has revoked firearm license of Dagoretti North Member of Parliament Simba Arati that was issued on November 12, 2015.

The Firearms Licensing Board ordered the MP to surrender the firearm alongside with the certificate to the board latest by February 1.

The Constitution allows all civilians who apply to be issued with firearms must be sufficiently trained in the use of small arms, have a certificate of clearance from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, and must be at least 21 years of age.

In a letter to the legislator, the Board said that it will do the same for members of National Resistance Movement (NRM) following the gazette notice by Interior Ministry that outlawed the movement on Tuesday.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i said NRM is an organised criminal group as per the Prevention of Organised Crimes Act, 2010.

This was after the National Super Alliance (NASA) conducted the ‘swearing-in’ of Raila Odinga on Tuesday at Uhuru Park Grounds in Nairobi, a move that Matiang’i termed as well-choreographed attempt to overthrow a legally constituted Government of Kenya.

The CS revealed the Government had commenced full investigations around the purported swearing in of Raila Odinga which will extend to conspirators and facilitators and upon completion appropriate legal action will be taken in accordance with the law.

According to the Constitution of Kenya, a firearm certificate may be revoked if the licensing officer is satisfied that the holder is prohibited by or under this Act from possessing a firearm to which the firearm certificate relates, or is of intemperate habits or unsound mind, or is otherwise unfit to be entrusted with a firearm; or if the holder fails to comply with a notice requiring him to deliver up the firearm certificate.

In a letter to MP Arati, the board cited that he was unfit to be entrusted with firearms.

