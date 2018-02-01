Reprieve for Wanjigi after court declines to increase his anticipatory bail

| Published Thu, February 1st 2018 at 08:28, Updated February 1st 2018 at 08:32 GMT +3

Businessman Jimi Wanjigi. High Court declined an application to have his anticipatory bail increased. [Courtesy]

The High Court has dismissed an application to have businessman Jimi Wanjigi’s anticipatory bail increased.

Last October, police laid a siege on the businessman's Nairobi home as they sought to arrest him over the discovery and seizure of five rifles and 93 bullets from a villa in Malindi said to belong to him.

ALSO READ: Court blocks Deya from leaving prison

Mr Wanjigi has since obtained temporary orders stopping his arrest.

On Wednesday, Justice Mwita Chacha dismissed an application by the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) seeking to increase the Sh50,000 bail granted to Wanjigi.

“An application by the DPP lacks evidence to warrant the issuance of the orders sought,” said Mr Chacha.

He ruled that no statement had been recorded in connection with the allegations made against Wanjigi.

An application to enhance the bail was filed by Senior Assistant DPP Victor Mule on December 8, 2017, citing the seriousness of the offence.

Bail amount

On December 8, 2017, the DPP's office complained that the amount bail granted to Wanjigi was below the magnitude of the offence he was being investigated for.

“Wanjigi should also be stopped from leaving the country without permission from the police and/or the court pending completion of the investigations,” said Mr Mule

ALSO READ: Jubilee kicks out four rebel MPs from House teams

He had also asked the court to direct the businessman to deposit more documents in court as surety.

The application has since been opposed by Wanjigi’s advocates, who termed it insincere. They argued that the police had never questioned Wanjigi or conducted further investigations since the time they raided his house.

Wanjigi is represented by lawyers James Orengo, Otiende Amollo and Harun Ndubi.