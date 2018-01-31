Media council of Kenya asks government to restore TV signals as probe continues

| Published Wed, January 31st 2018 at 18:50, Updated January 31st 2018 at 20:59 GMT +3

“It is deeply regrettable that for the second day running, Royal Media Services’ Citizen TV and Inooro TV, Nation Media Group’s NTV and Standard Media Group’s KTN News channels remain switched off by Communications Authority of Kenya”.

That was part of the statement sent to newsrooms signed by Media Council of Kenya Chief Executive Officer David Omwoyo, condemning all activities by the Communications Authority of Kenya to shut down local television stations, denying Kenyans a chance to be informed as stipulated under Article 33 of the Constitution.

Communications Authority yesterday switched off KTN News, Citizen TV and NTV, for apparent airing of Raila’s ‘swearing- in’ ceremony that took place at the Uhuru Park grounds.

Initially, it was expected that all stations would be back on air today after completion of Raila’s oath taking but which has clearly prolonged for over 24 hours, prompting the Media Council to take necessary action.

The council has termed the goings on as “the greatest threat and assault on freedom of expression and media in Kenya’s recent history.”

Earlier today, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangí through an address to the media said that all three TV stations would remain closed pending investigations into why they allegedly chose to disregard a directive from government on Monday not to cover NASA’s activities the following day.

They are to remain closed until completion of investigations.

“The Government has commenced full investigations around the purported swearing in of Raila Odinga which will extend to conspirators and facilitators and upon completion appropriate legal action will be taken in accordance with the law”, said Matiang’I.

The Media council however has dismissed government’s action saying that the act erodes the gains made so far in developing a free and responsible media but are willing to collaborate until all investigations are conducted.

It has further called upon the concerned bodies to restore signals and broadcasting capabilities of the affected media houses while still conducting investigations, to allow for convenience of all involved parties.

