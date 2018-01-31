Police: We did not stop NASA principals from attending ‘swearing in’ at Uhuru Park

| Published Wed, January 31st 2018 at 17:01, Updated January 31st 2018 at 17:16 GMT +3

National Police Service Spokesman Charles Owino

Police have denied NASA leaders Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetang’ula were under house arrest during the “swearing-in” ceremony of Raila Odinga at Uhuru Park.

National Police Service Spokesman Charles Owino said he was not aware the three were under house arrest on Tuesday as claimed.

“It is not true and he was not under house arrest," Mr Owino said when he was asked about Kalonzo.

The three did not attend the ceremony at Uhuru Park on Tuesday.

Owino added he was not aware of such action by the police but said it was highly unlikely, terming the assertions by the leaders as political.

On the withdrawal of opposition leaders’ security, Owino said he had no concrete information about the issue.

He also said that he was not aware whether Musyoka's security detail had been reinstated following the Wednesday attack on his home.

"I am not aware and I have not seen any policeman in his compound but I will be able to tell that when I am back to the office and contacted the authorities," said Owino.

The leaders’ security details were withdrawn on Tuesday hours to the NASA ‘swearing in’ event at Uhuru Park.

