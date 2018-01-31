Bomb squad officers probe device hurled at Kalonzo’s home (Photos)

| Published Wed, January 31st 2018 at 09:16, Updated January 31st 2018 at 09:58 GMT +3

The attack is said to have happened at around 2am. [Courtesy]

Officers from Bomb Squad Unit have been deployed to the home of the National Super Alliance co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka in Karen Nairobi after unknown gunmen hurled a grenade at his home around 2am Wednesday. Police probe device hurled at Kalonzo's home. [Courtesy]

Kalonzo’s personal assistant said the attackers arrived there on board a private car and drove past the main gate after realizing there were private guards on duty.

Police officers at Kalonzo's home in Karen.[Courtesy]

“They made a u-turn meters ahead and stopped opposite the gate, hurled the grenade into the compound before shooting several times,” said Matiki. The gunmen arrived there on board a private car. [Courtesy]

On Tuesday, Kalonzo skipped the much-awaited ‘swearing-in' ceremony of Raila Odinga which caused an uproar among thousands of supporters that had gathered at Uhuru Park for that event.