Bomb squad officers probe device hurled at Kalonzo’s home (Photos)

Officers from Bomb Squad Unit have been deployed to the home of the National Super Alliance co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka in Karen Nairobi after unknown gunmen hurled a grenade at his home around 2am Wednesday.
Kalonzo’s personal assistant said the attackers arrived there on board a private car and drove past the main gate after realizing there were private guards on duty.
“They made a u-turn meters ahead and stopped opposite the gate, hurled the grenade into the compound before shooting several times,” said Matiki.
On Tuesday, Kalonzo skipped the much-awaited ‘swearing-in' ceremony of Raila Odinga which caused an uproar among thousands of supporters that had gathered at Uhuru Park for that event.