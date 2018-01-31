Police launch probe into Kalonzo Musyoka home attack Previous Story
Bomb squad officers probe device hurled at Kalonzo’s home (Photos)

By Standard Reporter | Published Wed, January 31st 2018 at 09:16, Updated January 31st 2018 at 09:58 GMT +3
The attack is said to have happened at around 2am. [Courtesy]

Officers from Bomb Squad Unit have been deployed to the home of the National Super Alliance co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka in Karen Nairobi after unknown gunmen hurled a grenade at his home around 2am Wednesday.

Police probe device hurled at Kalonzo's home. [Courtesy]

Kalonzo’s personal assistant said the attackers arrived there on board a private car and drove past the main gate after realizing there were private guards on duty.

Police officers at Kalonzo's home in Karen.[Courtesy]

“They made a u-turn meters ahead and stopped opposite the gate, hurled the grenade into the compound before shooting several times,” said Matiki.

The gunmen arrived there on board a private car. [Courtesy] 

On Tuesday, Kalonzo skipped the much-awaited  ‘swearing-in' ceremony of Raila Odinga which caused an uproar among thousands of supporters that had gathered at Uhuru Park for that event.

The Wiper leader joined by other leaders address the press. (Courtesy)

 

