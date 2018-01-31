Polycarp Igathe leaves City Hall Next Story
Raila's ‘oath’ to the people of Kenya

By James Wanzala | Published Wed, January 31st 2018 at 09:04, Updated January 31st 2018 at 12:15 GMT +3
NASA Lawyer TJ Kajwang(C) chat with Kisumu Women Rep Roza Buyu(L) and Miguna Miguna during Nasa Leader Raila Swearing in at Uhuru Park Nairobi on Tuesday 30/01/18. [Boniface Okendo,Standard]

Raila Odinga took oath of office as the 'people's president' amid cheers while holding a green Bible in his right arm yesterday.

The oath took about 40 seconds.

"I, Raila Amolo Odinga, in full realisation of the high calling assume the office of The People’s President of the Republic of Kenya, do swear that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to the people and the Republic of Kenya; that I will preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of Kenya, as by law established and all other laws of the Republic as adopted by the People of Kenya; I will protect and uphold sovereignty and dignity of the People of Kenya. So help me God," said Raila.

The 90-word long oath was administered by Ruaraka MP TJ Kajwang and former Raila's aide Miguna Miguna.

Tulisema hapo mapema ati wakipiga tunapiga, wakihesabu, wakijumulisha, wakirusha, wakiiba, wakitangaza, wakiapisha ( We said earlier that if they vote, we vote, if they  count, we count, if they announce, we announce and if they swear in we swear in," said Raila as the crowds repeated the words after him.

He told the crowd that Kalonzo Musyoka, his running mate in last year's polls, will be sworn in at a later date.

Raila Odinga

