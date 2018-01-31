Celebrations erupt as Raila is 'sworn in' as 'Mr President'

| Published Wed, January 31st 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 31st 2018 at 00:01 GMT +3

National Super Alliance (NASA) supporters on Tuesday took to the streets in western Kenya to celebrate Raila Odinga's swearing in as the 'people’s president'.

The peaceful celebrations were devoid of police presence and running battles, as has been the case whenever Opposition backers are on the streets to demonstrate.

Despite the fact that major TV stations such as KTN News, NTV and Citizen TV were switched off so as not to air live the swearing-in ceremony, many followed the Uhuru Park proceedings on social media.

When news reached Opposition supporters in Kakamega town that Raila had finally taken the oath, business came to a standstill as they celebrated.

The merrymaking caused a traffic snarl-up in the town for close to an hour.

Residents ended their celebrations at Muliro Gardens where Governor Wycliffe Oparanya's youth adviser, Yusuf Omete, addressed the press.

“We have finally reached Canaan and we want to assure our supporters that Raila is going to name his cabinet soon. We do not recognise the Jubilee government but a NASA regime,” he said.

Mr Omete said Raila was the only person who could bring reforms to the electoral commission, end police brutality and grow the economy by double digits.

Dennis Pape, an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) youth leader, said Raila would now save the country.

NASA flag

But Noelle Lidaviza, who operates a grocery at the Kakamega bus stage, said by taking the oath, Raila had paved the way for Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi to carry the NASA flag in 2022.

“We have supported Raila since time immemorial. It’s now payback time - he must be sworn in so that come 2022, he won’t say that he was never elected president,” she said.

In Busia County, youths carrying ODM flags were accompanied by Members of the County Assembly in celebration.

They started from the Busia bus park and held processions all the way to the Agricultural Training Centre before returning to the central business district.

Nominated MCAs Florence Atieno and Christine Owuor said Raila's oath-taking was long overdue.

They asked Raila to act fast and constitute his cabinet so that the 'people’s assembly' could become operational.

They also accused the State of interfering with live broadcasts of the event at Uhuru Park after main TV stations were switched off.

“What happened is quite unfortunate and a total embarrassment to the nation, that some people want to curtail media freedom through intimidation by shutting down some TV stations to stop others from following what is happening,” said Ms Atieno.

“The long wait for Raila to be sworn in has finally ended; we can now celebrate. We now have our people’s president,” said Ibrahim Imende, another resident.

Budalang’i MP Raphael Wanjala led residents in marking the occasion.

“We were determined to see Raila sworn in. That chapter is now closed and soon, he is going to tell us what next,” said Mr Wanjala.

Many residents were glued to TV screens in eateries as the event was covered by international media houses. Others followed on social media.

Hamisi Waswa, a Jubilee Party supporter from Mumias town, termed the swearing-in fete as unconstitutional and called for the immediate arrest of Raila and other NASA principals.

“Uhuru and Ruto were validly elected and sworn in. What NASA did today amounts to high treason and is punishable by law,” Mr Waswa said.

There were, however, no celebrations in Bungoma County, the home turf of NASA co-principal Moses Wetang’ula.

The situation was similar in Vihiga County.

But the situation was different in Kisumu town where thousands of Opposition supporters trooped to the streets to celebrate Raila's 'inauguration'.

Victory songs

A sea of humanity descended into town after 3pm. They came on foot, motorcycles and in cars singing victory songs and waving clenched fists.

Police kept off the streets in a rare spectacle in a town known for frequent clashes between security agents and Opposition supporters.

Oginga Odinga Street and Jomo Kenyatta Highway became the centre of attraction as a huge crowd thronged the area, dancing and singing praise songs following the oath ceremony.

Their efforts to access State Lodge, which is located along the highway, were however thwarted twice as police guarding the facility repulsed them by cocking their guns.

Similar celebrations were witnessed in Migori, Homa Bay and Siaya counties.

And in Kisii, more than 500 youths chanted NASA slogans in the streets, paralysing transport in the town for close to two hours.

