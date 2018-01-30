We have arrived in Canaan, Raila tells Kenyans

| Published Tue, January 30th 2018 at 19:22, Updated January 30th 2018 at 19:40 GMT +3

Raila Odinga has expressed his joy after thousands of Kenyans turned up to witness his controversial ‘swearing-in’ as the ‘people’s president’ on Tuesday.

In a message posted on his Twitter account, Raila expressed his gratitude promising his supporters that the journey for liberation was on course.

ALSO READ: Matiang’i outlaws NRM

“Most of all I thank the good Lord, my family and all those who have undertaken this journey with us. We have arrived in Canaan; thank you for staying the course with us. Asanteni sana.

“I wish to thank the people of Kenya for the mandate they have given us and for their steadfast confidence in us. You came from all corners of the republic to witness my inauguration and it was good to see you out in millions,” Raila stated.

The Opposition chief was ‘sworn-in’ at the Uhuru Park grounds on Tuesday as the ‘people’s president’.

Holding a green Bible to his right arm and sandwiched by his former aide Miguna Miguna and Siaya Senator James Orengo, Raila recited his ‘oath of office’ before thousands of NASA supporters that thronged the recreational park.

“I Raila Amolo Odinga in full realisation of the high calling to assume the office of the people’s president of the Republic of Kenya, do swear that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to the people and the Republic of Kenya; that I will preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of Kenya, as by law established, and all other laws of the Republic as adopted by the people of Kenya; that I will protect and uphold sovereignty, integrity and dignity of the people of Kenya. So help me God.” he carefully said.

Kisumu County residents celebrate at Lake Victoria after the ‘swearing-in’ of NASA leader Raila Odinga on January 30th 2018. (Photo: Collins Oduor, Standard)

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, however, did not attend the inauguration.

ALSO READ: Kalonzo Musyoka skips 'swearing in' ceremony at Uhuru Park

Speaking shortly after taking ‘oath’, Raila said the event marks the end of electoral injustice in Kenya, adding that Kalonzo will be ‘sworn-in’ at a later date.

Other NASA principals Moses Wetang’ula and Musalia Mudavadi were also missing as Raila ‘took oath’.

NASA supporters cheer after the ‘swearing-in’ of their leader Raila Odinga as the ‘people’s president’ at Uhuru Park grounds on Tuesday. [Photo: Maxwell Agwanda]

The Opposition postponed the swearing-in last year on Jamhuri Day December 12, explaining that they had to wait for Kalonzo who was in Germany by then attending to his sick wife.

Before postponing the swearing in, NASA said they were either to swear in Raila alone as Kalonzo is sworn in later, wait for Kalonzo to come before swearing in both of them or they take representatives to swear Kalonzo in Germany. After consultations, they decided to postpone the swearing in, a decision that left majority of NASA supporters disappointed.

Supporters expected Raila to be sworn in with Kalonzo Tuesday afternoon but Kalonzo did not show up. Tuesday morning, Kalonzo had said they were still consulting before the oath is conducted as scheduled. Kalonzo had also condemned Communications Authority for shutting down national TV stations KTN News, Citizen and NTV at a time when Kenyans were supposed to witness the swearing in.

ALSO READ: Raila Odinga takes 'oath' as people's President

Attorney General Githu Muigai had warned NASA leaders against taking oath, saying that they risk committing high treason whose penalty is death.

NASA dismissed Muigai’s warning, insisting that they were operating within the law. Later, Raila Odinga said he was ready to die if that is what it takes to pay for fighting against electoral injustices in the country.