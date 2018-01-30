Kalonzo: We rededicate ourselves to continued pursuit of our reform agenda for Kenya

| Published Tue, January 30th 2018 at 18:33, Updated January 30th 2018 at 19:18 GMT +3

NASA Principals Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula have explained their reason of not being present at the ‘swearing in’ ceremony at Uhuru Park earlier today.

“We agreed to meet this morning. However, due to circumstances beyond our comprehension and control, the four of us did not assemble as planned”.

ALSO READ: Kalonzo Musyoka skips 'swearing in' ceremony at Uhuru Park

In the statement seen by the Standard Digital, the undersigned principals wished to clarify that the National Super Alliance summit inclusive of all four principals were even stronger now than ever before, despite their seemingly suspicious absence in the oath taking.

On Monday, all four NASA principals met and had a detailed conversation regarding the happenings of the controversial August 8 election, in which it is said they forged the way forward, particularly in their uppermost reform agenda of acquiring electoral justice.

The NASA summit is expected to meet within two days, to address critical issues facing Kenyans among them electoral reforms.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga ‘took oath’ as the ‘People’s president’ at a much hyped ceremony at Uhuru Park today, administered by Ruaraka Member of Parliament TJ Kajwang.

Speaking shortly after the ceremony taking ‘oath’, Raila said the event marked the end of electoral injustice in Kenya, adding that Kalonzo will be ‘sworn-in’ at a later date.

However, Nasa supporters have not been all too amused with the absence of Nasa Co- principals terming them as ‘cowards” who should not be trusted with positions of leadership in future.