Unruly NASA youth destroy billboard on Uhuru Highway (Pictures, Video)

A section of the youth attending the National Super Alliance (NASA) ‘swearing-in’ at Uhuru Park have destroyed the banner at General Post Office (GPO) roundabout along Uhuru Highway and Kenyatta Avenue.

The rowdy crowd of about 20 men climbed the billboard, destroying part of it before carrying the court of arms into Uhuru Park. The billboard has been on the roundabout since November 2017 [Courtesy]

Erected in towards in November 2017 by Nairobi County government, the billboard had Uhuru Kenyatta’s name as the President of the Republic of Kenya, the court of arms and Nairobi County government seal.

A move that drew the ire and criticism of most Kenyans with some claiming it was the president advertising himself.

Police have since lobbied teargas to disperse the crowd that was also blocking traffic along those roads. Normalcy has returned to the highway [Courtesy]

Thousands of NASA supporters are still waiting for the arrival of their leaders; Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka to begin the ‘swearing-in’ ceremony.

At around 11am, a section of opposition leaders led by National Assembly Minority Leader John Mbadi joined the group and assured them that the oath plan was still on course. According to earlier plans, the 'swearing-in' should have been completed at 2pm [Courtesy]

Mbadi maintained that Raila Odinga was expected at the venue at 12.30pm and that the ‘oath taking’ will be between 1pm and 2pm.

