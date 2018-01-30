Periodic update of Raila ‘swearing-in’

| Published Tue, January 30th 2018 at 11:05, Updated January 30th 2018 at 16:20 GMT +3

The National Super Alliance (NASA) supporters began gathering at Uhuru Park Grounds ahead of the ‘swearing-in’ ceremony for Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka scheduled for today, January 30.

ALSO READ: Police withdrawn from Uhuru Park ahead of NASA 'oath' plan

NASA vowed to defy directive barring them from accessing the venue and urged supporters to converge at Uhuru Park for the much-awaited event.

NASA CEO Norman Magaya asked Opposition supporters not to engage in violence even as the coalition asked them to carry white cloths as a sign of peace.

2:40pm: Raila Odinga takes ‘oath’ at Uhuru Park, says today marks the end of electoral injustice in Kenya; Kalonzo to be ‘sworn-in’ at a later date.

1:30pm: The National Super Alliance leader Raila Odinga assures supporters of his 'swearing-in' ceremony that will still that happen today in an interview with KTN News.

"There is no doubt about that. Hold your horses. After the swearing in you will be told what will happen going forward," he said.

12:45pm: Withdrawal of security detail attached to NASA Co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka.

ALSO READ: Residents stranded after Governor Rasanga fails to avail buses

Security officers at Kalonzo Musyoka's gate have also been ordered to leave

Miguna Miguna is also at Uhuru Park Grounds

12:00pm: Youths pull down a billboard of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Governor Mike Sonko at Uhuru Highway and Kenyatta Avenue roundabout. (Photo: Courtesy)

11:45am: NASA supporters wait calmly for their leaders to arrive at Uhuru Park Grounds. Crowd at Uhuru Park wait for Raila and Kalonzo to arrive NASA supporters at Uhuru Park (Photo: Courtesy)

11:15am: NASA Co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka condemns the shutdown of all TV stations,says they are still in consultation regarding the matter.

11:00am: Mombasa Governor and Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir get ready to attend the swearing in of Raila Odinga as People’s president. Mombasa Governor and Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir (Courtesy)

11:00am: NASA leaders join supporters at Uhuru Park, among them National Assembly Minority Leader John Mbadi and Gem MP Elisha Odhiambo. John Mbadi says Raila will give direction after the oath is administered around 1pm.

10:45am: KTN News, Citizen TV, NTV on free to air platforms switched off.

ALSO READ: Governor, MP from Narok clash over Raila 'oath' plan

10:30am: Citizen TV and NTV transmitters are currently off air on free to air platforms

10:00am: Police officers who had earlier kept vigil and pronounced Uhuru Park Grounds as a no-go zone have vacated the place and allowed NASA supporters to settle as they wait for Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka to take 'oath of office'.

07:30am: Three buses among the six that were ferrying NASA supporters from Mombasa to Nairobi were intercepted in Voi, Taita Taveta County. Police said the vehicles were held over traffic offences.

07:15am: NASA supporters battle a swarm of bees that were found abandoned at Uhuru Park. Witnesses said the bees were abandoned there by masked men who arrived in a canter and Subaru vehicles at about 4 am Tuesday morning.

5:00am: Opposition supporters begin trooping in to Uhuru Park as directed by NASA leaders.