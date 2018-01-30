Calm at Uhuru Park as police withdrawn ahead of Raila’s 'swearing-in'

| Published Tue, January 30th 2018 at 08:56, Updated January 30th 2018 at 09:13 GMT +3

Police officers who had earlier kept vigil and pronounced Uhuru Park Grounds as a no-go zone have vacated the place and allowed the National Super Alliance supporters to settle as they wait for Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka to take 'oath of office'.

Security officers said that the decision was reached at to avoid confrontation between NASA supporters and the police.

The State had termed the swearing-in event unconstitutional and vowed to go to any lengths to make sure it does not take place.

Extra security officers had been called in from counties neighbouring the city to boost operations. Sources said plainclothes officers had been asked to enhance patrols in the city ahead of today's event.

NASA principals, however, remained defiant and insisted the swearing-in of Raila and Kalonzo as People’s president and deputy at Uhuru Park was still on course despite directive barring them not to use the grounds.

According to NASA’s schedule, supporters, some of them who were ferried from NASA strongholds overnight, are expected to be at Uhuru Park by 8:30am. The coalition’s Governors, Members of Parliament and the invited guest will make entry at 9am.

The ceremony is expected to end by 2pm according to the organisers of the much-awaited event.

The organizing team which was unveiled by NASA in December 2017 to coordinate the people’s assemblies include David Ndii, Judith Sijeny, Oduor Ong’wen, Mutakha Kangu, Peter Mathuki, Hamida Kibwana and Koitamet ole Kina.

The NASA principals will make a grand entry at Uhuru Park at 10am where they are expected to 'oath of office' and give way forward for the coalition.

The Government has also threatened any media outlets that broadcast the event live with imminent closure and revocation of operating licences.

Meanwhile, supporters remain calm as they wait for the leaders to arrive.