Hundreds stranded after Governor Rasanga fails to avail buses

Siaya Governor Cornel Rasanga

Hundreds of women and youths were stranded in Siaya and Bondo towns last night after Siaya Governor Cornel Rasanga failed to avail vehicles to transport them to Nairobi.

In Bondo town, the women and youths had prepared to travel to Nairobi after the governor promised on several occasions that he would avail buses to ferry people to the ‘swearing in’ ceremony of NASA leader Raila Odinga and his deputy Kalonzo Musyoka at Uhuru Park.

An issue that motivated them to gather at the respective Bus Parks where they were stranded from midday till past midnight, expecting that the vehicles would come and pick them.

They however, lost patience when they called the Governor’s Director of political affairs Mr Leaky Abuoro who could not give an assurance of whether the vehicles were still coming to collect them or not.

This angered majority accused the governor of playing with the minds of the over one million constituents of Siaya County.

The furious women and youths who condemned their elected leaders for abandoning them when other leaders from other counties worked tooth and nail to ensure their people got means to Nairobi, vowed to spend the night at the Bus Parks until such a time that they shall have got a clear information on the matter.

Some of them expressed great disappointment, noting that they would have organized their own means of transport because they had wanted to personally witness the ‘swearing in’ of Mr Odinga who is their son.

When contacted for comment, the Governor’s Director of Political Affairs Mr. Leakey Abuoro stated that the plan to ferry people in at least 18 buses as earlier promised by the governor had flopped due to financial constraints.

He however promised to avail a vehicle using his personal money to carry just a few women and youths to Nairobi.

