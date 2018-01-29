Editors Guild condemns threats to media houses by Jubilee Government

| Published Mon, January 29th 2018 at 20:27, Updated January 29th 2018 at 21:34 GMT +3

Editors Guild has condemned threats to media houses by the Jubilee Government.

Through a statement on Monday, it said there was a developing trend by the Government to gag or threaten the media over coverage of the current political events in the country.

The guild raised concerns saying that some journalists were last Friday summoned at State House for unknown reasons.

“We have just learnt today that on Friday last week, a section of media managers and select editors from the main media houses were quietly summoned to a meeting at the State House, Nairobi, the objectives which were unknown. But the proceedings should be clear cause for alarm to the media and the public,” read part of the statement.

They condemned the meeting indicating that it was a violation of the law and did not bode well for the freedom of expression and press in the country.

The State vowed to revoke licences of media houses that will broadcast live the planned National Super Alliance (NASA) swearing-in event at Uhuru Park Grounds on Tuesday.

“At the meeting was speakers expressly threatened to shut down and revoke the licences of any media house that would broadcast live the planned purported swearing in of NASA leaders Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka on Tuesday. That direct threat has subsequently been echoed, off record by other senior members of Government.”

The Editors Guild categorically stated that the media is not an actor but a messenger in the ongoing supremacy battle between Opposition leader Raila Odinga and President Uhuru.

“We would like to state it with all the clarity we can that the media is not an actor in the ongoing contest between Jubilee and NASA over the outcome of the last General Election. The Media remains a mere messenger and a chronicler of any events happening in our country. Our country's vibrant media is made up of competent professionals in journalists and editors that continue to make sound decisions on what constitutes news, in public interest,” the guild noted.

The Editors Guild also called on all journalists to carry on their work diligently and to report impartially on all matters of public interest.

NASA CEO Norman Magaya on Monday said they will swear-in Raila as the President of the Republic of Kenya and not president of the people’s assemblies.

“We are doing everything exactly as set out under the Constitution. The oath of office is set under the Constitution and everything will be done under the assumption of office act,” maintained Magaya.

He added that they have a qualified judge that will preside over the much anticipated function on Tuesday January 30.

This is as the Opposition outfit vowed to defy the directive barring them from using Uhuru Park.

“We have no intention whatsoever to change the venue of the event, our only option is Uhuru Park,” said Magaya.

He dismissed claims by the Nairobi County Government that the facility was being renovated.

A showdown has been looming in the city ahead of the oath ceremony as the Government was considering various options in its attempt to scuttle the planned ceremony.

Sources had intimated to Standard Digital that additional police from neighbouring counties could be used to barricade Uhuru Park.

NASA has, however, claimed their event will be peaceful.