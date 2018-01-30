Shock as welder kills girlfriend then commits suicide

| Published Tue, January 30th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 29th 2018 at 19:51 GMT +3

Residents of Maguguni village in Thika East pip through a window to view the bodies of Timothy Ndirangu and Grace Wanjiru who were found dead in the house.Details emerged the two were having a love affair.PHOTO BY KAMAU MAICHUHIE.

The bodies of Timothy Ndirangu, 23, and Grace Wanjiru (27) were found in a rented house near Maguguni shopping centre.

Reports indicate that Ndirangu killed his girlfriend, then committed suicide after the two agreed to end their relationship.

Neighbours said they suspected something was wrong after a foul smell emanated from the house.

“We broke a window and saw the body of the woman on the bed and the man’s body dangling from the roof,” said a neighbour, Isaac Njuguna.

The neighbours called the police, who broke into the house to remove the bodies, which had already started to decompose.

One detective said that from preliminary investigations, the deaths were likely to have occurred on Saturday night.

Relatives and neighbours said Ndirangu, who was married with two children, was having a love affair with Wanjiru, a teacher, and that four months ago the relationship had grown sour.

Relatives told The Standard that last week, the two had an altercation that saw Wanjiru report Ndirangu to the police station.

Ndirangu's father, Musyoka Musembi, said he came to learn about the affair on Thursday last week at Ngoliba Police Station following his son's arrest.

At the police station, Ndirangu and Wanjiru agreed to end the relationship.

Wanjiru's cousin said she last saw her last Thursday and that the two lovers had had several violent altercations before their death.

People who knew him described Ndirangu as a quiet and hard-working man.