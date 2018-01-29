Uhuru submits names of new Cabinet nominees to National Assembly for vetting

| Published Mon, January 29th 2018 at 18:20, Updated January 29th 2018 at 18:50 GMT +3

President Uhuru Kenyatta has submitted names of his new Cabinet nominees to the National Assembly for vetting.

Through the Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua, President Uhuru on Monday forwarded names of nine cabinet secretaries, seven principal secretaries and seven envoy nominees for scrutiny before assumption of office.

The nominated cabinet secretaries:

Margaret Kobia (Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs), John Munyes (Petroleum and Mining), Monica Juma (Foreign Affairs), Simon Chelgui (Water and Sanitation), Rashid Achesa (Sports), Farida Karoney (Lands), Ukur Yattany (Labour), Peter Munya (East African Community) and Keriako Tobiko (Environment).

Human Rights Activist Okiya Omtatah moved to court Monday challenging Uhuru’s creation of Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) positions, arguing that it is unconstitutional.

In his application at the Milimani Law Courts, Omtatah cited lack of public participation in the decision to include CAS in assisting cabinet secretaries with their mandate.

Omtatah sued The President, Attorney General Githu Muigai and Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi over the ‘unwarranted positions’.

According to the activist, “the formation of the position of Chief Administrative Secretary in all Government ministries in consultation with the Public Service Commission (PSC) is invalid, null and void.”

He asked the court to quash the President’s decision and stop Mr Muturi from receiving or considering the names of the nominees when forwarded to him.

On Friday when the Head of State was announcing the list of CSs, he noted that “the chief administrative secretary would broadly be responsible for helping the cabinet secretary to better coordinate the running of affairs of their respective ministers.”