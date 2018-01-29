Raila will be sworn in as President of Kenya, not head of assemblies: NASA CEO

| Published Mon, January 29th 2018 at 11:12, Updated January 29th 2018 at 21:21 GMT +3

National Super Alliance CEO Norman Magaya has said they will swear-in Raila Odinga as the President of the Republic of Kenya and not president of the people’s assemblies.

“We are doing everything exactly as set out under the constitution. The oath of office is set under the constitution and everything will be done under the assumption of office act,” maintained Magaya.

He added that they have a qualified judge that will preside over the much anticipated function on Tuesday January 30.

This is as the opposition outfit vowed to defy the directive barring them from using Uhuru Park.

“We have no intention whatsoever to change the venue of the event, our only option is Uhuru Park,” said Magaya.

He dismissed claims by the Nairobi County Government that the facility was being renovated.

A showdown has been looming in the city ahead of the oath ceremony as the government was considering various options in its attempt to scuttle the planned ceremony.

Sources had intimated to Standard Digital that additional police from neighbouring counties could be used to barricade Uhuru Park.

NASA have however claimed their event will be peaceful, revisiting their Saturday January 27 rally in Homa bay where Raila Odinga urged their supporters to come with white handkerchiefs to symbolise peace.

“The level of preparation undertaken for the swearing in may perhaps take around 500,000 police officers to clamp down on such a gathering, we expect our supporters to turn up in their numbers,” insisted Magaya.

Hitherto, the government is understood to have discussed the possibility of temporarily detaining NASA leaders in their houses or wherever they will be in order to ensure they do not go to Uhuru Park, a plan Magaya termed as having no basis in the law.

He added, “Mr Koome (Nairobi police boss) is really struggling to look for reasons to stop us from using the venue. Police are supposed to be apolitical and serve all Kenyans equally but Mr Koome has turned out to be pandering on the whims of Jubilee.”

He would however say that if the country relied on the benevolence of the police, it would not have achieved anything democratically.

“We have achieved progress through defiance, resistance and sustenance of a struggle,” he said.

Magaya called on their supporters to be seated by 8.30am so that the ceremony took the shortest time possible.

"Forget the sideshows. This oath-taking ceremony is beyond repair, it has to happen, by close of business tomorrow they will have taken oath of office,” he insisted.

