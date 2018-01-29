Four killed in Lang’ata fire, disaster unit says

| Published Mon, January 29th 2018 at 09:12, Updated January 29th 2018 at 15:00 GMT +3

The raging fire that swept across Kijiji area opposite Southlands in Lang’ata has claimed four lives.

Deputy director National Disaster management unit Pius Masai said the bodies were recovered on the morning of Monday, 29 after the fire had been contained.

ALSO READ: Blaze in South Korean hospital kills 41

Earlier efforts to contain the fire that is suspected to have started in one of the structures in Kijiji area at 9pm on Sunday were in vain as firefighters could not access the informal settlements due to a poor road network. Hundreds of residents lost their properties in the fire [Gilbert Otieno, Standard]

The fire spread fast in the densely populated area, destroying more than half of the village and left thousands homeless, spending the night in the cold.

“Search and recovery exercise is still on going. We appeal for well-wishers to bring food and non-food items to the affected families,” said Pius Masai.

The disaster management agency has about 6,000 people affected by the fire are currently sheltering at Ngei Primary in Southlands Estate.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established.

More to follow.

ALSO READ: Twelve students arrested after attempting to burn school