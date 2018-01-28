Mother willing to sell kidney to raise school fees for her son

| Published Sun, January 28th 2018 at 15:26, Updated January 28th 2018 at 15:32 GMT +3

Aisha Juma, mother who is willing to sell her kidney in order to raise school fees for her Form four son. [Photo by Omondi Onyango/Standard]

A twice divorced mother of two from Kilifi County has claimed that she is willing to sell a kidney to raise money to educate her Form four son and feed his sibling.

The woman who lives in Mtwapa said that life has become extremely unbearable after he was abandoned by her two former husbands who also refused to accept and take responsibility of her sons aged 2 and 17 years. She claims she has not been successful in securing a bursary and scholarship or get a well-paying job.

The mother, Aisha Juma said that she has on several occasions contemplated suicide but the thought of leaving her two children behind alone suffering makes her sober up and soldier on with life.

She said that she is willing to sell her kidney and get money to see her children through school and start up a business the will sustain them.

“I have severally thought of suicide after my first and second husband abandoned me and refused to accept our sons. Life has turned into a thorn and I can’t seem to find any help. So I have decided to sell one of my kidneys to get money that will help me school my sons and set up businesses to sustain us,” said Juma.

Aisha said that her son Himasi Juma now in form four at Kamuiru Boys Secondary School owes the institution an outstanding fee balance of Sh106, 000 which she cannot afford.

Juma said that her son wants to go through with education up to college and become somebody in life and she cannot sit back and watch his dream go to waste.

“I cannot even afford his fare to school let alone pay him a visit and buy him the necessities. I only sent him to school this term with just fare, no pocket money. So I have decided to do anything possible to have him and his brother finish school.” She said.

Juma said she has applied for bursary on several occasions and sort help from area governor Amason Kingi and MP but all have not been forthcoming. She had been camping at the governor’s office hoping to see him in hopes that he will be assisted but she kept being referred to CDF offices.

“I am serious. I want to sell my kidney to get money so I can pay for my child’s fee and set up a business to sustain us because life has become extremely hard and I have tried all means but no help is forthcoming not even from my relatives,” said Juma.

Juma who was previously a food vendor at Mtwapa said that she could not engage in strenuous labor anymore after she underwent caesarian twice while giving birth to her first and last born.

“I am not able to go back to my food vending business as before because the doctor cautioned me against engaging in strenuous labor. I can run and work in a salon but I have not been successful in finding one or get money to open one,” said Juma.

More to follow.