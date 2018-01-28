President Uhuru says Africa should meet financial commitments to continent’s agenda

| Published Sun, January 28th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 27th 2018 at 19:42 GMT +3

President Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged Africa to fund in part an aggressive reform agenda to grow the continent and improve the lives of its people.

At a summit of the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM), which he has chaired for the past two years, President Kenyatta said Africa was making progress in improving its governance structures and institutions, but countries needed to up their game in funding continental initiatives.

“The responsibility to adequately resource our Mechanism financially rests squarely on our collective shoulders. Allow me to insist that charity begins at home. Even as we look outwards for support, we must play our part in meeting our obligations,” President Kenyatta told fellow leaders in Ethiopia.

“Member states should remit their annual contributions on time and pay up arrears,” he said.

The President said it was important for Africa to make its own strong contribution in funding programmes that grow the continent.

APRM focuses on improved governance as a vehicle for accelerated development on the continent. The President emphasised that “peer reviews” -- in which countries assess each other’s progress in governance -- will only maintain relevance and meaningfulness if they continue to deliver significant improvement in governance across the continent.

“We must not lose sight of the most important element of peer reviews – the need to improve governance as a prerequisite of accelerated and shared development across our continent,” the President said.

Uhuru noted that for the two years he served as chair of APRM, he revitalised the momentum towards good governance through transformative leadership across the continent. He said APRM members must also strive to promote deeper integration, intra-African trade as well as social and cultural interactions.

Among the leaders present in the meeting was Republic of Guinea President Alpha Conde, who is the AU Chairperson, as well as Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn.

Meanwhile, President Kenyatta yesterday met UN Secretary-General António Guterres and discussed regional peace. Mr Guterres acknowledged the South Sudan peace initiatives spearheaded by the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and encouraged member states, including Kenya, not to give up their efforts.

[PSCU]

