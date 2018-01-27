Raila rolls final dice ahead of oath, warns of electoral autocracy

| Published Sat, January 27th 2018 at 16:35, Updated January 27th 2018 at 19:50 GMT +3

National Super Alliance (NASA) leader Raila Odinga

Talks of electoral autocracy has dominated the last People’s Assembly convention in Homa Bay ahead of the much hyped Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musoka swearing-in on Tuesday January 30.

National Super Alliance (NASA) leader Raila Odinga has called on his support base to resist what he termed as a deliberate attempt to reintroduce dictatorship through poll malpractices.

“The general trend in Africa is re-establishing dictatorship where state captures institutions of governance like the legislature, Judiciary and electoral commission,” a tough talking Raila said.

He added, most incumbents in Africa make legislature subservient, intimidate the Judiciary, capture the electoral agencies, and control military and police to determine an election outcome

This is as they dared the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to open their servers and show to Kenyans what they termed as ‘real results’.

“We have now accessed the servers and produced the authentic August 8 results, if IEBC disputes them, let them release what they have,” maintained Raila.

The NASA leader they have all the results from all jurisdictions that are bulky to doctor. The leaders insist they will be sworn in on January 30.[Courtesy]

In the ‘results’ they released on Friday, Raila got 8,041,726 votes against Uhuru Kenyatta’s 7, 755, 428 votes.

The Opposition outfit insisted they did not recognize the October 2017 Repeat Election that declared Uhuru Kenyatta as the elected president, a race from which he willingly withdrew.

Hitherto, NASA maintained that they will go ahead with the scheduled swearing-in amidst calls for dialogue to end the political stalemate.

“I know police will use teargas and all forms of weapons to scare us but we must be sworn in. Africa must now know that conflict is looming in Kenya,” said Kalonzo.

The leaders insisted they will be bulging to public pressure to get done with the ceremony as they have hesitated long enough to give room for dialogue.

“I said that Uhuru must dialogue with Raila but nobody listened, it is now impossible to hold any discussion between now and Tuesday,” Kalonzo said.