NASA insists Raila swearing-in to be held at Uhuru Park grounds

| Published Sat, January 27th 2018 at 12:35, Updated January 27th 2018 at 13:06 GMT +3

A showdown looms on Tuesday as the National Super Alliance (NASA) remains defiant on undertaking the swearing-in of Raila Odinga at the historic Uhuru Park grounds despite Nairobi County government closing down the facility for renovations.

“Swearing-in of our president and deputy president scheduled for January 30 at Uhuru Park is on,” stressed David Ndii of the People’s Assembly Organising Committee on Friday.

A meeting between the NASA principals planned for Thursday (January 25) to fine tune details for the January 30 event, however, failed to take place.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has thrown in the towel over calls for dialogue he has been championing citing lack of goodwill from the Jubilee regime.

“I really feel pain about my country and I don’t want to make any other plea. I think I have spoken enough,” Kalonzo noted on Thursday.

Sources within the NASA outfit indicate elaborate plans have been made to make the event a success.

The sources claim Raila has a presidential standard imported from France and a gold sword from Dubai to symbolise his instruments of power during the oath ceremony.

Nairobi businessman Jimmy Wanjigi conversing with Siaya Senator James Orengo at the Intercontinental Hotel in Nairobi on 26th January 2018, when they released results for August General Election to public. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko closed down Uhuru Park on Wednesday from any gathering and meetings.

“Notice is hereby given to the general public that Uhuru Park Grounds is scheduled to undergo phased improvement works in order to enhance usefulness to its visitors,” read a notice by Acting County Secretary Leboo Ole Morintat.

NASA lawmakers had anticipated that the Government would cordon off Uhuru Park to prevent the controversial swearing-in event from happening.

“When we chose Uhuru Park, we knew the Jubilee leadership would thwart our mission by ensuring the venue is cordoned off by police. We have chosen a different location that will be known during or after the event,” an unnamed NASA MP stated last week.

NASA co-principal and Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi maintained that the oath plan were still in place.

Nairobi Business Community had also applied to use the park for a free medical camp.

According to Chairman Wilfred Kamau, the camp would target street boys who wished to be circumcised and would not pay for the minor surgery.

Gatundu South Member of Parliament (MP) Moses Kuria was on Monday (January 22) pictured alongside members of the group in lab coats, ‘preparing for the medical camp’.

Kuria claimed on Sunday that Raila would not be sworn in on January 30.

He alleged that the swearing-in was called off following a deal between Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja and Raila that led to the release of Embakasi East MP Babu Owino from Parklands police station.

Last week, a section of Jubilee leaders dared Raila and Kalonzo to go ahead with the planned swearing-in saying that they risk being arrested and charged with treason which is punishable by death.

They urged Raila to read the Bible he was given by supporters and be guided by the truth that the Government is stable under the leadership of President Uhuru Kenyatta who was elected in the October repeat election.