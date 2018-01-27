Mixed reactions over Uhuru’s final Cabinet

| Published Sat, January 27th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 27th 2018 at 08:36 GMT +3

Newly nominated Cabinet Secretary for Sports and Heritage Rashid Achesa Mohammed with President Uhuru Kenyatta at a past Jubilee rally

Mixed reaction has welcomed the nomination of new Cabinet Secretaries and Principal Secretaries by President Uhuru Kenyatta. The new Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed welcomed the announcement terming it a ‘pleasant surprise’.

“I can say it was a pleasant….. a wonderful surprise,” she said.

ALSO READ: Amina, Wamalwa bounce back after 3-week scare

Former Director of Public Prosecutions Keriako Tobiko thanked President Uhuru for nominating him for the position of Cabinet Secretary for Environment and Forestry.

“I shall unreservedly be of service to this country, in our national quest to advance the national environmental and forestry resources management agenda,” said Tobiko in a statement.

Chief Administrative Secretary for Transport and Infrastructure nominee Chris Obure said he was ready to serve the country once again. The former Senator was travelling to Kisii from Nairobi when President Kenyatta was announcing the new Cabinet.

In Meru, Igembe North MP Maoka Maore said he was happy that President Kenyatta took cognizance of the Meru region while naming his cabinet. In Nyeri, residents lauded the new Cabinet and applauded the decision by the President to retain Mwangi Kiunjuri as a Cabinet Secretary. Governor Mutahi Kahiga said he was happy with the President’s decision. National Assembly Majority Chief Whip Benjamin Washiali said the Cabinet is all inclusive.

Balanced manner

“The Cabinet reflects the face of Kenya,” said Washiali.

In Nakuru, a Jubilee Party stronghold, leaders said the appointments were made in a balanced manner.

Governor Lee Kinyanjui said though Nakuru had high expectations to get a CS post, he has confidence that the new appointees are up to the task.

ALSO READ: Uhuru’s new Cabinet adds more than Sh1 billion burden to tax payers

“I urge the new appointees to work for the agenda that has been set before them and give the President all the necessary support,” said Governor Kinyanjui.

Among the positions that Nakuru County has received include that of Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly held by Kuresaoi North MP Moses Cheboi, Senate Chief Whip Senator Susan Kihika, Chair for Energy and Petroleum Committees both held by Nakuru Town East MP David Gikaria. Nakuru Town East MP David Gikaria said the new Cabinet had factored in regional and gender balance.

However, Jubilee MP Joash Nyamoko (North Mugirango) expressed his dissatisfaction saying Nyamira County had been left out despite the overwhelming support the region gave the President.

“This should not be lost. We campaigned vigorously for the party and managed 56 percent for Jubilee in Nyamira but have been given nothing. We want to apologise to our people for giving them false promises,” he said. The legislator said the county will be forced to reconsider their political stand.

“All the appointments have gone to our sister county Kisii,” he stated. Susan Mochache retained her position as Principal Secretary Social Services with Dr Fred Matiang’i who has his roots in South Mugirango Kisii serving as Interior and Coordination Cabinet Secretary.