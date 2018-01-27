TSC clash with Sossion and Milemba over resignation

| Published Sat, January 27th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 26th 2018 at 20:18 GMT +3

KUPPET Chairman Omboko Milemba (left) and KNUT secretary general Wilson Sossion at Mtihani House during the release of 2014 KCPE results On 29/12/14 [Photo/BEVERLYNE MUSILI]

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has told off embattled union leaders Wilson Sossion and Omboko Milemba over their complaints of being struck off the teachers' register.

The teachers' employer says the two did not resign as required by the law whenever one chooses to pursue politics.

ALSO READ: Matiang'i kicks out Sossion

In fact, the commission disowned a letter purportedly written to Mr Milemba acknowledging his resignation.

“There is no record to show that Hon Jeremiah Omboko Milemba resigned in April 2017 as he has alleged, to contest a parliamentary seat. Indeed the letter through which he says his resignation request was acknowledged and granted is not a part of the records held by the commission,” says a statement by TSC the head of communication Kihumba Kamotho.

Authored letter

"Moreover, TSC does not have in its employment an officer by the name PK Ayiego, who is alleged to have authored the letter on behalf of TSC Chief Executive," adds Mr Kamotho.

The commission said the now two Members of Parliament are no different from other teachers who vied in the last General Election.

“Other teachers who vied as Members of County Assemblies, MPs or Governors tendered their resignation as required by the law. Hon Sossion and Hon Milemba are not exempt,” read the statement.

But Milemba told TSC to apologise, arguing that he resigned and his resignation was accepted by Vihiga County TSC, the last county he served as a teacher.

“This is now political witch hunt. I formally resigned from TSC and my letter of resignation was received and accepted. How do you de-register someone whose resignation you had accepted? I demand an apology from them,” said Milemba.

ALSO READ: Four MCAs arrested for storming girls’ school to remove new principal

Milemba claimed he wrote his resignation letter on February 1, 2017 and was accepted five days later on February 6.

“In reference to your letter dated February 1, 2017 in which you requested to resign from teaching service, I wish to inform you that your request has been accepted with effect from February 6, 2017. On behalf of the TSC, I take this opportunity to thank you for the service rendered to the teaching profession. I wish you all the best in your endeavor,” reads part of a letter Milemba claims to emanate from TSC.

Sossion and Milemba claim TSC has now resorted to political witch hunt as opposed to professional ethics in the discharge of their duties.

Two leaders also want the commission to apologise over their deregistration from the teachers roll.

The duo accused TSC of being used by politicians to fight them, adding that the move is inconsequential.

The two lawmakers also charged that the ploy is to make sure that they exit the unions, a move they say will fail.

Teachers' representative

ALSO READ: TSC backs decision to move principals

Sossion argued that although he has not formally resigned, he ceased being in the register from 2001 by virtue that he was released by the members to be the teachers' representative.

“I ceased being in that register in 2001. Unless I'm released by the union to go back to teaching I remain the teacher’s representative. My file was instantly frozen the moment I was elected to represent teachers in the union,” said Sossion.

And now Milemba wants the employer to unconditionally offer an apology, failure to which, he will take unspecified action against TSC.

"TSC has wronged me and I demand unconditional apology. Failure to which, I will seek other channels to get the same. This just shows you that TSC is being managed from somewhere else," said Milemba.

The commission last week wrote to Sossion and Milemba, informing them that they are no longer teachers.