Duale: Support from Raila confirms Ruto is the candidate to watch in 2022

National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale has reacted following Raila Odinga’s remarks that Deputy President William Ruto would not win the presidency in 2022 without his support.

According to the Garissa Township Member of Parliament (MP), support from Raila affirmed that DP Ruto was the man to watch in the 2022 showdown.

“Unsolicited support from Agwambo confirms Ruto is the candidate to watch and front runner 2022,” Mr Duale posted on social media.

The vocal Jubilee MP was replying to a tweet by the Director of Communication in the Deputy President's Office, Emmanuel Talam, who stated that the former Prime Minister had already shown signs of betraying Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka in 2022.

“I thought Raila was to back Kalonzo in 2022! Betrayal in City,” Talam said.

Speaking in Kipkeleon East on Thursday, Raila said Ruto should join him as that was the only way he could ascend to the country’s top seat in the 2022 General Election.

The Opposition chief reiterated that President Uhuru Kenyatta never won the presidential election in 2013 and 2017.

He was accompanied by COTU chairman Francis Atwoli, Suna East MP Junet Mohamed, Kericho ODM secretary Nicholas Tum and Bomet ODM chairman Ronald Ng’eny during the burial of Kipkelion East ODM chairman, William Koech.

A section of Jubilee leaders last week dared Raila and Kalonzo to go ahead with the planned swearing-in saying that they risk being arrested and charged with treason which is punishable by death.

Speaking during a function in Gatanga constituency, Kiambu County, the leaders who included Jubilee party vice chairman David Murathe insisted that there is a President who was elected on the October 26 during the repeat election.

Murathe said President Uhuru was legally sworn in by the Chief Justice and has the instruments of power as required by the Constitution of Kenya.

The Jubilee leaders insisted that there was no need for the President to dialogue with Opposition leaders, explaining that it’s time to focus on the development agenda for the country.

They at the same time urged Raila to read the Bible and be guided by the truth that the Government is stable under the leadership of Uhuru.

NASA has consistently refused to recognize Uhuru Kenyatta as President, insisting on fighting for electoral reforms.

Supporters have continued to pile pressure on the Opposition chiefs during People’s Assembly forums as they also denounce calls for dialogue.

Leaders from the Lower Eastern region, the bedrock of Kalonzo’s political support on Friday (19/1/18) led residents in rejecting calls for dialogue between NASA leaders and Uhuru.

Instead, they demanded that the duo proceed with their scheduled ‘swearing-in’ ceremony on January 30.

At the People’s Assembly meeting for lower Eastern region convened at Machakos town and attended by all the NASA principals - Raila, Kalonzo, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetang’ula - the Wiper Democratic Party leader was seemingly swimming against the current.

Forty six MPs allied to NASA on Tuesday (January 16, 2018) signed an affidavit in support of the swearing in Raila and Kalonzo Musyoka on January 30.

