Speaker Muturi defends Sh2.1 billion MPs car grant, allowances

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has defended the Sh2.1 billion car grants for MPs.

He said as State officers, the 416 legislators were entitled to Sh5 million each in grants just like Cabinet secretaries, principal secretaries and judges.

"The CSs and PSs enjoy grants and are driven in Government vehicles. Is it not unfair that one category of State officers should be discriminated against?” said Muturi at Parliament yesterday.

On December 14, a court ruled that the MPs' reduced pay should not be effected after they sued the Salaries and Remuneration Commission.

SRC 2013 circular put MPs salaries between 532,000 and 710,000, meaning MPs pocketed the minimum in their first year in Parliament, with gradual increment to the maximum amount.

On December 14, Justice Odunga ruled the pay cut notice should not be implemented until the case was determined.

The Speaker also defended mileage allowance for MPs, stating that the legislators have two offices they run – in Parliament and back in their constituency – hence the need to reimburse them for transport.

Muturi said the mileage allowance was a worldwide practice to facilitate MPs’ operations and questioned why there was complaints about it.

Last week, National Assembly Clerk Michael Sialai wrote to members informing them that PSC will start processing fixed car maintenance allowance to be paid at the rate of Sh356,525 a month and mileage allowance to MPs whose constituencies are 375 kilometres from Parliament.

The MPs are expected to start making claims for their mileage on Tuesday.

“An eligible member who is making mileage claim should do so before 12.00 noon each Tuesday of the week. This will enable preparations of the relevant documents to support exchequer requests. Claims made after Tuesday noon will be payable the following week,” said Sialai in the memo.

Muturi clarified that the perks will be backdated to December 14, the date the orders were issued.