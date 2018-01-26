Yvonne Wamalwa dies in Nanyuki

| Published Fri, January 26th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 25th 2018 at 23:02 GMT +3

Yvonne Wamalwa, who died following illness yesterday

President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday led Kenyans in mourning Yvonne Nambia Wamalwa, the widow of former vice president Michael Kijana Wamalwa.

Ms Wamalwa, 49, died at Cottage Hospital in Nanyuki, Laikipia County, yesterday.

ALSO READ: Body of the late Yvonne Wamalwa leaves Nanyuki for Nairobi (PHOTOS)

In a Twitter post, Uhuru condoled with the family, describing her as a noble leader.

“The passing of Yvonne has robbed us of a selfless leader who was a role model in her community and in the nation. Hers was servant leadership. May God comfort her family,” wrote the President.

His deputy William Ruto described Yvonne as a devoted leader who served the country with a lot of zeal.

Yvonne was said to have been rushed to hospital by her sister Stephanie Muite early yesterday morning before her condition deteriorated.

Family sources did not disclose the cause of death but said Yvonne had been unwell for the past few weeks.

Yvonne and Wamalwa, who became Mwai Kibaki’s vice-president after the National Rainbow Coalition ended the Kanu party’s reign, had a lavish wedding soon after the 2002 General Election.

She was, however, widowed just six months later as Wamalwa died in a London Hospital on August 23, 2003.

After her husband’s death, Yvonne was appointed Deputy Permanent Representative of Kenya to UN Habitat and three years later, the Deputy High Commissioner to Australia.

ALSO READ: Yvonne Wamalwa is dead

She also served as the deputy director, Parliamentary and County Government Directorate which was set up to form a cohesive relationship between the national and county governments on foreign policy matters.

Diplomatic appointment

In 2013, Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Monica Juma revoked her diplomatic appointment to Tanzania.

She was also embroiled in a legal battle with her step-children over the administration of her husband’s estate.

Until her death, Yvonne was the Deputy Director in the Asia and Australasia Directorate in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Former Kakamega senator Boni Khalwale also took to social media to mourn Yvonne while Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed said the country had lost a superb negotiator.

National Super Alliance co-principal Musalia Mudavadi also sent condolences.

In Kitale, dozens of residents, including members of the Baengele clan led by John Makete, streamed to the former VP’s Milimani home to mourn his widow’s death.

Trans Nzoia Governor Patrick Khaemba led several county leaders in paying tribute to Yvonne.

Ms Muite, who spoke briefly to the media in Nanyuki, said she had been living with her sister for some time.

Body arrived

The body arrived at Lee Funeral home in Nairobi at around 5pm and was received by Water Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa.

Also present was Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi, Government officials and friends.

Addressing the press, Mr Wamalwa said he had received the news of his sister-in-law’s death with shock. He said Yvonne had been unwell for some time and had been getting medical treatment both in the country and abroad.

He said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was working on funeral arrangements and that a committee had been set up. Details of the programme are expected to be released today (Friday).

The CS called for Kenyans to unite in prayers for the family.

[Allan Mungai, Jacinta Mutura, Lydiah Nyawira, Osinde Obare, Joan Letting and Lucas Ngasike]