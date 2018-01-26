Raila asks DP Ruto to rejoin him for 2022 presidential elections

| Published Fri, January 26th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 25th 2018 at 23:48 GMT +3

From left is COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli, NASA leader Raila Odinga and Suna East MP Junet Mohammed during a burial ceremony in Kipkeleon East on Thursday

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has told Deputy President William Ruto that he would not win the presidency in 2022 without his support.

Raila said Ruto – a former ally-turned-foe – should reach out to him as that was the only way he could ascend to the country’s top seat in the 2022 General Election.

The National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, who spoke in Kipkeleon East on Thursday claimed that the fate that has befallen him of being rigged out in three successive elections would befall Ruto as politicians from Mt Kenya region were already scheming against him.

“My election victory has been stolen since 2007 and I would like to tell the Deputy President William Ruto that he will not ascend to the presidency without my political support,” said Raila.

But in a quick response, Deputy President William Ruto's spokesman David Mugonyi questioned why Raila wanted to 'support' Ruto despite signing an agreement to support Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka come 2022.

“We thought Raila signed an agreement to support Kalonzo. Has he since realised that Ruto is a better candidate than Kalonzo?” posed Mugonyi.

He added that DP Ruto was not interested in politicking at this time since they were keen – with President Uhuru – to deliver on their four main agenda for the country.

Raila was accompanied by Cotu Secretary General Francis Atwoli and Suna East MP Junet Mohammed during a funeral service of the late William Koech, an ODM branch chairman from Kipkeleon East.

The former premier told mourners that despite having his victory stolen in last three general elections his popularity has remained intact in Rift Valley and various parts of the country.

“We are not out of our minds to claim that we won the election. Even Uhuru Kenyatta knows deep down his heart he did not beat me in the election,” he said.

“Kenyans want unity among all Kenyans. I am not the one who is pushing for the swearing but ordinary Kenyans,” he added.

Mr Mohammed said ODM has suffered election malpractices since 2007 and warned Rift Valley against banking on Mt Kenya support.

“Members of the Kalenjin community are banking on a bunch of lies and political promises from Mt Kenya region leaders. Political pledges do not hold in politics,” said Junet Mohammed.

Junet said false political promises was what happened to Raila in 2002 General Election when he agreed to back the then National Rainbow Coalition (Narc) led by former president Mwai Kibaki.

“The only true promise is what Raila is promising Ruto now,” said Junet.

The leaders vowed that the planned swearing in scheduled by the opposition at Uhuru Park for January 30 would go on as planned.

“I dare say right here in Kericho that the planned swearing in of Raila will go on as scheduled. Raila Odinga has nothing to fear since he had been incarcerated for nine years in 1980s he has seen the worst of the Kenyan prisons. We are ready to die with him at Uhuru Park if the situation will prove bloody,” he said.

Raila's comments come a day after Jubilee party cracked the whip on four rebel MPs who had sought positions as chair to parliamentary committees against the party's wishes.

Some of the MPs are said to have sought the support of National Super Alliance (NASA) MPs in the parliament but their efforts were unsuccessful as Jubilee's numbers prevailed and they were kicked out of the committees.

Jubilee Party Vice-Chairman David Murathe told off the four rebel MPs saying they must toe the party line or bolt out from the outfit.

MPs Alfred Keter (Nandi Hills), Silas Tiren (Moiben), David Bowen (Marakwet) and Alex Kosgey (Emgwen) were on Tuesday ousted from various House Committees in a move that has since occasioned political jitters in Ruto's Rift Valley support base.

"Once a party has taken a certain position, you should abide by it. If you don't like it, then hit the road. It is about party discipline. The line-up was agreed on during our Parliamentary meeting at State House. I am surprised they didn’t raise objection at the PG," said Murathe.

Jubilee has also been faced with infighting in Nairobi following the fallout between Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja and some MPs over allegations that the senator was a "NASA mole". This followed Sakaja's recent intervention in securing the release of NASA's Embakasi East MP Babu Owino from police cells.

A section of jubilee leaders in Nairobi, including Governor Mike Sonko have however defended Sakaja from the allegations made by Jubilee MPs Moses Kuria (Gatundu South) and Kimani Ichung'wa (Kikuyu).

Speaking at the funeral in Kipkelion East, Cotu Secretary General Francis Atwoli told President Uhuru, Ruto and Raila to meet before the planned swearing in to avert any possible violence.

He disclosed that he had written a letter to President Kenyatta and Raila but only the opposition leader had responded.

Atwoli warned Jubilee leaders that the country will stand to lose if they continue to treat members of the opposition with contempt.

“The Jubilee leaders must not forget that the country’s economy suffered Sh20 million loss during the first week of NASA boycott calls. That was unfortunate. As workers we don’t want the country take the same route,” said Atwoli.