Leaders mourn the late Yvonne Wamalwa

| Published Thu, January 25th 2018 at 18:15, Updated January 25th 2018 at 18:21 GMT +3

Yvonne Wamalwa, widow of the late former Vice President Michael Wamalwa Kijana

President Uhuru Kenyatta has mourned the late Yvonne Wamalwa describing her as an outstanding woman who served the country with dedication and commitment.

The late Yvonne who was wife to the late Vice President Michael Kijana Wamalwa passed on Thursday morning.

President Uhuru said the late Mrs. Wamalwa who once served as Kenya’s Deputy High Commissioner in Australia demonstrated high level of discipline in her service to the country.

“The passing of Yvonne has robbed us the selfless leader who was a role model in her community and in the nation. Hers was servanthood leadership,” the President said

“As an ambassador it was always about the interests of Kenya. She served with distinction,” the President added.

At the same time ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi joined other Kenyans in sending condolences to family and friends of the late Yvonne Wamalwa.

“Her death took me by surprise as it must many Kenyans. Yvonne has lived a near-quiet life away from the limelight. That deliberate choice tells a lot about her sense of endurance and purpose,” Mudavadi said in statement to newsrooms.

The late Yvonne Wamalwa has been involved in various charitable and advocacy activities aimed at supporting the vulnerable in society.

Vice President Michael Wamalwa who served under President Mwai Kibaki died in August 2003.