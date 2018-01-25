NEMA to close markets where traders use banned plastic bags

| Published Thu, January 25th 2018 at 14:37, Updated January 25th 2018 at 14:42 GMT +3

NEMA warns traders against use of banned plastic bags

The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) has threatened to shut down markets where traders are found in possession with the banned plastic bags.

The authority said they would involve police and county askaris to facilitate enforcement and the officers will arrest the suspects and also oversee the closure of the affected markets throughout the country.

The plan, Nema indicated, was aimed at combating the reported smuggling of the banned materials into the country by suspected black market traders believed to be working in cohorts with their Kenyan counterparts.

Nema had recently raised alarm that their efforts to end the use of the banned bags was being hindered by illegal importation from Uganda.

Flimsy plastic bags commonly used by fruit and vegetable vendors for packaging their goods were identified by the authority as the leading in circulation despite the ban.

Director-General Geoffrey Wahungu said they had confirmed that markets were ganging up to resist the enforcement of the ban warning that it will attract closure of the entire market as well as arrest of the suspected culprits.

“Major resisting markets include City park market, Gikomba, lower Kabete market and Mlolongo market among others,” said Wahungu said at their offices in Nairobi yesterday.

Wahungu appealed to the chairpersons of all markets in the country to ensure their members comply with the Nema regulations or face the consequences.

“We shall do a collective action. Police and county askaris can now arrest those found with the bags. Police will also be inspecting vehicles to ensure they are not carrying the bags,” added Wahungu.

Nema Board Chairman John Konchellah said there was 80 percent compliance with the ban adding that the remaining 20 percent was due to the plastics sneaked through Western Kenya, South Coast and Lungalunga among other entries.

“Plastics have been banned and there is no two way. Anybody seeking to resist is performing a criminal act,” said Mr Konchellah.

He said it would be unfortunate for many traders to be affected when their market is closed saying the market leaders can act to avoid the repercussions.

“We don’t want to close the markets but if we are forced to, then we shall,” he said.