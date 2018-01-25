Confrontation brewing over venue of Raila’s swearing-in

| Published Thu, January 25th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 25th 2018 at 00:03 GMT +3

Concrete made for renovating uhuru park ground,the ground has been closed from public meeting. [Photo by Beverlyne Musili/Standard]

Closure of Opposition leader Raila Odinga’s swearing in venue has triggered fears of a possible confrontation with the police.

Yesterday, NASA maintained it will, on January 30, use Uhuru Park to swear in Raila and Kalonzo Musyoka as the ‘people’s president’ and deputy respectively.

This is in defiance of a notice by the Nairobi county government indicating the facility would be closed for renovations.

NASA also says it will write to the International Criminal Court (ICC) to start investigations into the alleged profiling and killing of Opposition supporters by the State.

Enhance usefulness

“Notice is hereby given to the general public that Uhuru Park Grounds is scheduled to undergo phased improvement to enhance usefulness to its visitors. Consequently, the facility has been closed down to the public for any gatherings and meetings with effect from January 23, 2018 until further notice,” said acting County Secretary Leboo Ole Morintat, in a notice published in local dailies yesterday.

NASA leadership widely criticised the notice, describing it as “mischievous and abuse” of the Constitution.

They said it was not the first time Jubilee was using the State machinery to trample on the country’s democracy, citing recent instances when they were blocked from using certain grounds for their rallies.

NASA chief executive Norman Magaya, Wiper Vice Chairman Mutula Kilonzo Junior, nominated MP Godffrey Osotsi, Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala and Miguna Miguna said the event would go on as planned.

“The governor has been under pressure from Jubilee to deny us the facility. We will proceed as if there was no such closure notice,” said Magaya, in reference to Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s announcement.

Magaya said the coalition will proceed to deposit Sh250, 000 to the county government’s bank account since it had already sent an application to book the venue.

The Opposition coalition had written to Nairobi County, on Tuesday, but the county was yet to respond to the request to use the facility.

“We don’t intend to seek any alternative venue and we want to make it clear the function will go on starting 8am. We ask our supporters to turn up for the historic event. We will not succumb to arm-twisting and blackmail by Jubilee,” he said.

Nairobi police boss Japheth Koome declined to state how prepared they were to deal with the situation. Koome said NASA was yet to give them a notification on their plan to use the grounds.

Yesterday, The Standard toured the facility and observed no ongoing works, apart from a freshly heaped small amount of ballast.

It also remained open to the public. People were offering recreational services and those selling drinks and foodstuff running their businesses.

Morintat did not give details on the kind of renovations they plan to carry out. He only said they were small repairs being done “internally”.

Osotsi said the decision by Jubilee to lock NASA from using the park was a clear indication President Kenyatta’s administration was scared of Raila taking the oath.

“This is total violation of the law… freedom of association and assembly are protected by the Constitution and nobody has powers to suspend them. Why do they close Uhuru Park and they have been telling us to go ahead with the swearing in plans? Are they admitting they are scared?” said Osotsi.

Kilonzo Jnr said: “The closure is mischievous. It is against the law for Nairobi County to monopolise use of Uhuru Park which is a public facility which must remain open to the public.”

Signed affidavit

Kakamega Senator Malala, who spoke at Okoa Kenya offices, said 127 opposition MPs had signed an affidavit in support of Raila’s swearing in. The remaining 31 MPs have up to Friday to declare their stand.

“We will use the affidavits to file a petition before the UN Security Council, African Union Assembly and the EU,” said Malala.

Raila is expected to attend the burial of an ODM official in Kericho today.