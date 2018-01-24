Joy as orphaned boy gets help to attend school Next Story
Interior CS Matiang’I disputes claims of gazetting Jan 30 as a holiday

By Standard Reporter | Published Wed, January 24th 2018 at 18:01, Updated January 24th 2018 at 18:08 GMT +3
Circular making rounds on social media dismissed as false. 

A circular that has been doing rounds on social media today with news of Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’I declaring January 30 as a public holiday is fake.

In the circular, it is said that the CS has granted Kenyans the opportunity to attend the planned ‘swearing-in’ ceremony of NASA principles Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka, which is to take place on the 30th of January, next week Tuesday at the Uhuru park grounds as announced by the coalition’s strategists.

After causing quiet the buzz on social media, Interior CS Matiang’I also sent out a fake news alert warning Kenyans to dismiss the reports as simply false.

NASA has planned to swear in Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka as the People’s president and Deputy People’s president respectively on January 30.

This despite a notice from the Nairobi County government barring Kenyans from accessing Uhuru Park beginning Jan 23 until further notice, in an aim to enhance the park’s usefulness and aesthecity.

