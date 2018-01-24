School closed after students clash over alleged religious discrimination Next Story
Principal, students stabbed in overnight brawl at Jamhuri High School

By Hillary Orinde and Mercy Asamba | Published Wed, January 24th 2018 at 11:30, Updated January 24th 2018 at 13:53 GMT +3

Scores of students have been injured in a clash that started on Tuesday January 23, 2018 at Jamhuri High School in Ngara, Nairobi.

The overnight confrontation was earlier contained by the administration only to reignite in the morning of Wednesday.

In the fight that left 35 students injured, four have been rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital while one has been admitted at Guru Nanak with stab wounds.

Sources have revealed to Standard Digital that it all began in an alleged religious discrimination by the school’s administration.

Some students claimed that the school head favoured a faction of those allied to a particular religion.

The school’s principal Fred Awuor was also injured in the knife-fight and has been rushed to the hospital.

Nairobi Police have visited the school to begin investigations even as the details of how the students got to the school with knives remain sketchy.

The school management has closed the school indefinitely following the students’ unrest.

Jamhuri High School has over 1500 students offering both Day and Boarding options.

More to follow.

