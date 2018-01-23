EACC summons five MCAs over attempt to block new school principal in Makueni

| Published Tue, January 23rd 2018 at 17:31, Updated January 23rd 2018 at 19:09 GMT +3

Five Makueni Members of County Assembly have been summoned by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) for questioning over alleged unethical conduct.

The five are supposed to be grilled for allegedly trying to block Mrs. Rose Kiragu from accessing St. Joseph's Girls High School, where she had been transferred to as principal.

Officials at EACC said those wanted include Urbanus Kyalo Wambua, Janet Ngina Wambua, Mariam Ngena Musyoka, Jades Kalunda Muema and Maitha Nicholas Ndunda.

“The MCAs have been summoned by the EACC pursuant to its Constitutional and Statutory mandate as set out under article 252 (1) (a)(d) of the Constitution , Section 11 of the EACC Act, 2011 and Section 4(2) and 42(10) of the Leadership and Integrity Act 2012.”

EACC has already interviewed and recorded statements from the Principal, Teachers’ Service Commission (TSC) County Director, Sub-County Education Officer, Assistant County Commissioner Kibwezi, and the OCS Kibwezi.

The five face the charges of incitement to cause violence, undermining the authority of a public officer and conspiracy to cause injury to the reputation of a person.

The MCAs are scheduled to appear for questioning at EACC Lower Easter Regional Office in Machakos Wednesday and Thursday.

They will also record statements over the allegations.

The EACC is out to control public officers who are breaching integrity and ethical conduct required of their dockets. Similar summonses were issued to MCAs in Kericho County.

The commission is also investigating MCAs in Muranga and Nyeri counties for alleged misconduct.

