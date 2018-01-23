73-year-old grandmother asks court to end her 50-year marriage

| Published Tue, January 23rd 2018 at 15:02, Updated January 23rd 2018 at 15:07 GMT +3

A retired teacher in Murang'a is seeking to end her 50 years marriage as she calls for split of family property.

Marcella Mukami 73 moved to court seeking split of family property following alleged neglect by her husband Mr Peter Kinyugo. Kinyugo is a former chief.

ALSO READ: Trump imposes tariffs on solar panels and washing machines

She told Kangema Principal Magistrate Mr Dennis Kivuti that her 76 year old husband had abandoned her as he concentrated to cater for her co-wife Triza Mulinge.

Two years ago she detailed she was forced to abandon her matrimonial home to live with her daughter in Nanyuki due to need of specialized medical attention.

Mukami who was brought in a wheel-chair informed the court that her differences with Kinyugo are back dated to 1984 after Mulinge was brought into her compound.

“I was forced by my husband to be part of the traditional wedding ceremony that saw Mulinge married. She was forced in the family against my will despite having contributed towards purchase of family property,” she said.

Mulinge, she revealed that after she was brought into family property was hosted in her house for an year with her children before she re located to an abandoned semi-permanent house.

During the hearing, she was put to task by Kinyugo’s lawyer Mr Waiganjo Gichuki on why she took long to seek for a divorce.

Mukami in reply said she walked out after failed to pay attention to her needs.

“Although we shared the same compound with my husband for all those years I have been confronting him seeking for his full attention from him.

ALSO READ: South Sudanese rebels demand Sh20.5m to release Kenyan pilots

Presently am hospitalised and in dire need of support,” said Mukami through her lawyer Margaret Nyangati.

Mukami further said she has been denied access to profits made by two companies they established together when they were primary school teachers.

The case will proceed on February 15.