Nyeri man who killed family in Juja to be buried Thursday

A man who is alleged to have murdered his family before setting himself on fire after he was defrauded will be buried in Nyeri on Thursday.

Patrick Nderitu allegedly stabbing his wife and two children before setting himself on fire last Tuesday.

The killer and victims will be buried at the home of the man's mother in Karembu village, Mathira constituency.

They will be buried next to Nderitu's father, Karuiru Nderitu, who died in September last year.

Burial preparations are already underway and the family successfully held a funds drive to foot the mortuary and funeral cost on Sunday that was attended by, among others, area legislator Rigathi Gachagua.

According to Nderitu's sisters Emma Karuiru and Carol Gathoni, he was a quiet and ambitious man.

The sisters painted a picture of a man whose life was just taking off.

Nderitu and his wife Janet Kanini had been married for eight years and had only moved into their house in Juja last August.