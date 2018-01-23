Standard reporter goes into hiding after death threats from aide of former governor

| Published Tue, January 23rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 22nd 2018 at 23:21 GMT +3

Standard Group Limited, Mombasa Road. [Photo: Jacob Otieno]

A Standard Group reporter has gone into hiding after receiving death threats from an aide of a former governor over a story that was published on Monday.

Ali Abdi said he received threatening messages in connection with the story that reported that ward representatives in Marsabit were unhappy with President Uhuru Kenyatta's choice of Ukur Yattani to the Cabinet.

Mr Abdi, who has reported the matter to Isiolo Police Station, said he had gone into hiding after he received several threatening phone calls.

The police station boss, Francis Kiptoo, said a report had been made concerning the threats.

“I have no choice but to go into hiding, but it is unacceptable that they have chosen to attack me for doing my job,” Abdi said.