Storm in NASA as Western MPs reject Kalonzo’s endorsement by Raila

| Published Mon, January 22nd 2018 at 13:01, Updated January 22nd 2018 at 13:08 GMT +3

Legislators from Western Kenya are up in arms after NASA leader Raila Odinga was forced to endorse Kalonzo Musyoka as the outfit’s 2022 flag bearer.

Raila was forced to name Kalonzo as his successor by Makueni Governor Prof Kivutha Kibwana during NASA’s People’s Assembly rally in Machakos County last Friday.

Raila has had a stab on presidency for four unsuccessful times.

Raila in his response to Kibwana’s sentiments said NASA will support Kalonzo in 2022.

“Professor Kibwana, we are still in hot pursuit of our antelope that was stolen from us by Uhuru and Ruto in the August 8 polls. The 2022 antelope will be captured by Kalonzo and will slaughter for Kenyans to eat and he has our full backing,” Raila said.

But the MPs led by Khwisero MP Christopher Aseka and his Lugari counterpart Ayub Savula said in the run up to the August 8 General Elections that NASA affiliate parties did not enter into such an agreement.

“We did not enter into an agreement of supporting Kalonzo candidature in 2022 since we will be fronting Musalia Mudavadi as NASA presidential candidate,” Aseka said.

“Mudavadi is the brain child of NASA and we cannot allow to be shortchanged this time round. Mudavadi is a man whose time to marry has come and he will marry the Presidency. We cannot postpone the marriage,” he said.

Aseka (ANC) said 2022 is the time for Luhya nation to produce the head state and castigated NASA for shortchanging Mudavadi with Raila during the previous elections.

He said if Mudavadi was on the ballot, NASA will now be the ruling party.

His sentiments were echoed by Savula who said ODM shortchanged ANC and Ford Kenya in the distribution of house leadership seats saying they are not being treated as equal.

Savula who is also eyeing the Kakamega gubernatorial seat in 2022 said they are going to paint the region in ANC colors and announced the death of ODM.

“Mudavadi is the only formidable candidate to wrestle power from Jubilee party in 2022. Any agreement we will be entering into, Mudavadi must the flagbearer,” he said.

“Wetang’ula is also of the view that in 2022, the region produces the head of state, “he said.

Savula said in 2022, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Mudavadi (ANC) and Moses Wetang'ula (Ford Kenya) will face off for nominations for presidency.

Ikolomani lawmaker Bernard Shinali of jubilee party said they are in full support of Mudavadi presidency after they were shortchanged by the UhuRuto administration.

Shinali said Raila might contest for the seat in 2022 leaving out Mudavadi and Kalonzo from the presidential equation in 2022, adding that they will be crossing over to ANC after they were given a raw deal as Jubilee MPs in the region.

Shinali said the region has been sidelined by both Jubilee and NASA on the distribution parliamentary committees and EALA seats.

“In all 35 committees we do not have any committee chaired by an MP from western. Of the nine EALA seats we have none, the two coalitions have failed us,” Shinali said.

“Jubilee is a tribal based political party and we have come to our senses to come back home and support one of our own,” he added.

Vihiga Governor Dr Wilbur Ottichilo and other lawmakers elected on ODM in Vihiga County have indicated that they will be defending their seats on ANC party.

Recently, during Maragoli Cultural Day, Ottichilo said that he will use his position as governor to ensure Mudavadi takes power from President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“We have supported ODM and Raila for a long time and its now our time to stamp our authority. We have the numbers to make Mudavadi president with little support from other regions.